Dell’s stylish all-in-one desktop just took a £200 price cut

If you’re looking for an incredibly sleek, all-in-one Windows PC, Dell’s Inspiron 27 could be for you – and with this deal, you can save £200 in the process.

With hardware becoming lighter and slimmer every year, it’s not surprising that all-in-one desktop PCs are starting to become popular for the convenience that they offer. What might be surprising is that you can pick up a brand-new Dell Inspiron 27, directly from Dell’s website, for only £799, saving you £200 on the RRP.

Dell Inspiron 27 All-In-One PC for under £800 One of the best value-for-money deals on the market, if you’re looking to optimise your home office setup. Dell

Was £999

Now £799 View Deal

One of the biggest advantages of an all-in-one desktop is, of course, space efficiency. If you don’t have room on or under your desk for a big, heavy metal box, an all-in-one is a great option. Additionally, if you do end up needing to move your PC to a different room, or you’re moving home, an all-in-one provides a lot less hassle than a traditional PC alternative, especially when accounting for monitors, speakers and the like.

Having the display built into the system means the Inspiron 27 is designed to start working straight out of the box, something that can’t be said for most PCs. Plug-and-play devices like these are excellent for those who just want to get on with being productive – ideal for home offices.

You might be asking yourself “why not just buy a laptop?” and yes, laptops are still top if you’re travelling for work often, but if you mostly stick to one place then the screen on the Inspiron 27 is a real winner – Dell has worked to optimise the panel for eye comfort whilst also featuring in-plane switching, giving it a wider viewing angle than most other screens. On top of that, it comes with a built-in, retractable full HD camera, making this device perfect for video calls.

All in all, this is an excellent deal. A highly functional PC, with a high-quality screen and a built-in camera, all for under £800 is fantastic value and we highly encourage you to check it out.

This article has been published in parternship with Dell. You can read about our partnership policies here.