Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dell’s stylish all-in-one desktop just took a £200 price cut

Nick Rayner In partnership with By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for an incredibly sleek, all-in-one Windows PC, Dell’s Inspiron 27 could be for you – and with this deal, you can save £200 in the process.

With hardware becoming lighter and slimmer every year, it’s not surprising that all-in-one desktop PCs are starting to become popular for the convenience that they offer. What might be surprising is that you can pick up a brand-new Dell Inspiron 27, directly from Dell’s website, for only £799, saving you £200 on the RRP.

Dell Inspiron 27 All-In-One PC for under £800

Dell Inspiron 27 All-In-One PC for under £800

One of the best value-for-money deals on the market, if you’re looking to optimise your home office setup.

  • Dell
  • Was £999
  • Now £799
View Deal

One of the biggest advantages of an all-in-one desktop is, of course, space efficiency. If you don’t have room on or under your desk for a big, heavy metal box, an all-in-one is a great option. Additionally, if you do end up needing to move your PC to a different room, or you’re moving home, an all-in-one provides a lot less hassle than a traditional PC alternative, especially when accounting for monitors, speakers and the like. 

Having the display built into the system means the Inspiron 27 is designed to start working straight out of the box, something that can’t be said for most PCs. Plug-and-play devices like these are excellent for those who just want to get on with being productive – ideal for home offices.

You might be asking yourself “why not just buy a laptop?” and yes, laptops are still top if you’re travelling for work often, but if you mostly stick to one place then the screen on the Inspiron 27 is a real winner – Dell has worked to optimise the panel for eye comfort whilst also featuring in-plane switching, giving it a wider viewing angle than most other screens. On top of that, it comes with a built-in, retractable full HD camera, making this device perfect for video calls. 

All in all, this is an excellent deal. A highly functional PC, with a high-quality screen and a built-in camera, all for under £800 is fantastic value and we highly encourage you to check it out.

This article has been published in parternship with Dell. You can read about our partnership policies here.

You might like…

This 58-inch 4K TV has plummeted below £230

This 58-inch 4K TV has plummeted below £230

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
The iPhone 12 is now a mid-range phone with this incredible deal

The iPhone 12 is now a mid-range phone with this incredible deal

Nick Rayner 4 hours ago
Dell’s phenomenal Inspiron 15 deal is almost sold out

Dell’s phenomenal Inspiron 15 deal is almost sold out

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Samsung’s ultra-wide G5 monitor has had a major US price crash

Samsung’s ultra-wide G5 monitor has had a major US price crash

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Argos just dropped an outrageous LG TV deal

Argos just dropped an outrageous LG TV deal

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This Galaxy A14 deal is the perfect budget phone contract

This Galaxy A14 deal is the perfect budget phone contract

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
Nick Rayner
In partnership with By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.