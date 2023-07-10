Deals to look out for on Prime Day: PS5, Pixel 7a, AirPods and more

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, which means you will want to keep an eye out for all the best products going on sale.

We’re amping ourselves up for the annual Amazon Prime Day sale, which begins on the 11th of July and ends on the 12th. This sale concerns itself with all things Amazon, as well as a bunch of other products, both tech and otherwise from a wide range of third-party brands.

It’s worth noting that you will need an Amazon Prime membership to be privy to all of these amazing discounts and offers. New users – and those that have not had a Prime account in the last 12 months – can even sign up for Amazon Prime with a free 30-day trial.

We want to run through some tech that we think will be heavily discounted on Prime Day. These products have a history of being reduced on Prime Day and Black Friday alike, and you can use the deal widgets to check if any items have already seen a price reduction. You should also make sure to come back to Trusted Reviews when Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, as we will be keeping you in the loop on all the best deals we can find.

PlayStation 5

While the PlayStation 5 isn’t as elusive as it was at launch, it doesn’t see many deals over the year. Thankfully, events like Prime Day are the expectation to this rule, with Sony often slashing the price of various bundles for its PlayStation consoles.

The PS5 is home to some of the best games of the year and supports up to 4K 120Hz video output, so you can enjoy your favourite games in style. It’s also a great entertainment hub, providing access to all of your favourite streaming apps.

Sony WH-1000XM5

When it comes to headphones, the Sony WH-1000MX5 completely dominate their competition, with a faultless 5-star review from our TV & Audio Editor. From past experience, we can almost guarantee that these cans will see some unmissable discounts over Prime Day, making them a lot more accessible for those that want to experience truly premium audio quality.

These wireless headphones have support for ANC, which makes all types of environments spookily quiet. They are more than comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time and have terrific call quality, giving them a fantastic all-around experience.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The Apple AirPods 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market right now, and if last year’s Prime Day is anything to go by, we expect that they will see some hefty discounts. Our Editor called them “some of the best wireless earbuds I have ever tested”, and thanks to the upcoming offers and discounts, they should be a lot more affordable.

They offer some of the best ANC from in-ear buds around, shutting out noise from the London Underground and busy office buildings. The sound quality overall is full and rich, a clear upgrade over their predecessor.

Google Pixel 7a

Both the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7a see some fantastic discounts on Amazon throughout the year, but if the Pixel 7a is lucky enough to be included in Prime Day, it will be an unmissable steal.

The Pixel 7a is a massive mid-range triumph. The Tensor processor ensures that the camera processing is quick, with the main sensor being 72% larger than the Pixel 6a, allowing for more light to enter each shot. The colours from both rear cameras match up perfectly, allowing you to jump between the two without sacrificing any quality.