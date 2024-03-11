Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cyberpunk: Ultimate Edition is now an essential buy for Xbox gamers

Calling all Xbox gamers, the Series X version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is now available on the cheap at Hit.

We’ve had a scout around for the lowest rate for CD Projekt Red’s futuristic shooter and the cheapest by far is the £37.85 asking price at Hit. For the amount of content included in the Ultimate Edition, this is one heck of a steal for anyone looking for the next title to sink countless hours into.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Deal

Dive back into Night City with countless hours of gameplay, and all the all-new Phantom Liberty expansion thrown in.

  • Hit
  • Was £44.99
  • Now £37.85
View Deal

It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 had an absolutely disastrous launch. I’m saying that as someone who played the first version of the game on Stadia (RIP) and was just about able to deal with the many bugs and glitches, while console gamers endured a far worse experience.

However, in the time since the game’s 2020 debut, developer CD Projekt Red has been hard at work in revamping the game to deliver on its original vision, and to that end the company has certainly redeemed itself.

I was gifted a copy of the Ultimate Edition over Christmas and as far as I’m concerned, Cyberpunk is now a completely different game in 2024, one that’s well worth diving into. For starters, the game’s glitchier elements have been fixed. In my 40-hours with the game so far, I can count on one hand the amount of bugs I’ve seen.

The core gameplay itself has also been revamped, with the Night City Police Department upgraded to more intelligently respond to how you behave, resulting in some pretty hair-raising cat and mouse chases.

The real appeal of the Ultimate Edition however is the all-new Phantom Liberty expansion which not only adds a whole new area to Night City in the form of Dogtown, but also several new endings to the campaign.

As an added cherry on top, the expansion features the indomitable talent of Idris Elba, stepping into the shoes of FIA agent Solomon Reed who helps you on your quest to take down the dictator of Dogtown, Kurt Hansen.

Even though it stumbled out of the gate, Cyberpunk 2077 is now one of the best games available on the Xbox Series X and when it’s available at a reduced price, it’s well worth snapping up.

