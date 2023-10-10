Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a rebirth in 2023, with the recent Update 2.0 improving on the game in multiple ways. This update is completely free, just as long as you have the base version which has seen a discount during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

Amazon is currently offering Cyberpunk 2077 for just £14.99 on PS4. It’s also worth remembering that you can use this copy for PS5 too, with a free next-gen update provided upon installation.

You will need to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to benefit from the latest 11% discount, but a free trial is provided for newcomers to the service.

For those unaware, Cyberpunk 2077 is a dystopian sci-fi set in the future. It takes place in the fictional Night City, set in the USA with clear inspirations from Tokyo. You’re given free roam of the city, able to complete side quests, steal cars, upgrade your cybernetics and plenty more.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now outrageously cheap on Amazon The Cyberpunk 2.0 update recently rolled out, seeing massive improvements to the sci-fi RPG. The update is available for free to anyone who owns the base game, which has been discounted to a bargain £14.19 during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Amazon

Save 11%

Now £14.19 View Deal

A new Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update is also available for free, which has seen an overhaul to the likes of the perks system, vehicle combat and police behaviour. Many have reported that the updates are so significant that it feels like a completely new game.

The new Phantom Liberty expansion has also been released recently, which offers even more additional features and content. You will need to pay extra for this, but you’ll also need a copy of the base game in order to access it.

When we reviewed the base Cyberpunk 2077 game back in 2020, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating. In our verdict we wrote: “CD Projekt Red has created a triumphant RPG experience with Cyberpunk 2077, yet it often falters under the weight of its own ambition thanks to inconsistent writing and narrative.”

While we had issues with performance issues and bugs at launch, these have mostly been fixed following several major updates. If you’re playing on PS5 or Xbox Series X, you shouldn’t counter significant issues.

So if you’ve been hoping to jump on Cyberpunk 2077 at some point, especially with the 2.0 update, then the new £14.19 price makes it the perfect time to pounce.