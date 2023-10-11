Currys takes on Prime Day with this Switch controller bargain

Treat yourself to this cheeky £10 discount on the Pokemon Charizard-themed Nintendo Switch controller from Currys before it runs out.

Amazon Prime Big Day Deals may be up and running, but that hasn’t stopped other companies from throwing their hats into the discount ring. Case in point, Currys is currently running a nifty £10 discount on the Nintendo Switch Split Pad in the Charizard design. This brings the price down from £39.97 to just £29.97, making it a lot more accessible.

This controller is compatible with both the vanilla Nintendo Switch as well as the Nintendo Switch OLED. It’s full-sized, coming with a precision D-pad, analogue sticks and shoulder buttons, so you won’t be missing out on any of the key inputs you’re used to.

One of the biggest issues with the standard controllers that come bundled with the Switch is that they are very small and may be harder to use for anyone with larger hands. This Switch Split Pad Pro alleviates this issue with larger, ergonomic grips that should provide more comfort and control during long play sessions and be better suited for those with bigger hands.

Unlike the standard Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Split Pad Pro comes with assignable rear triggers as well as a turbo function. The assignable rear triggers should offer a lot more control during intensive gaming sessions and open the doors for more customisation.

Not only that but this controller is heavily themed and will turn a lot more heads than the standard Joy-Con controllers. The officially licensed design features both Pikachu and Charizard with a fiery red background, ideal for any gamers who want to share their love of the Pokemon franchise with the world.

It’s worth noting that this deal will come to an end very soon, according to the Currys website, so you won’t have much time to snatch up this deal before it’s too late. With that said, we recommend you act fast and kit out your Nintendo Switch on the cheap before this deal is gone forever.

