Currys takes on Prime Day with this Switch controller bargain

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Treat yourself to this cheeky £10 discount on the Pokemon Charizard-themed Nintendo Switch controller from Currys before it runs out.

Amazon Prime Big Day Deals may be up and running, but that hasn’t stopped other companies from throwing their hats into the discount ring. Case in point, Currys is currently running a nifty £10 discount on the Nintendo Switch Split Pad in the Charizard design. This brings the price down from £39.97 to just £29.97, making it a lot more accessible. 

This controller is compatible with both the vanilla Nintendo Switch as well as the Nintendo Switch OLED. It’s full-sized, coming with a precision D-pad, analogue sticks and shoulder buttons, so you won’t be missing out on any of the key inputs you’re used to. 

Currys is stealing the limelight with this unmissable Pokemon-themed Switch controller discount

Express your love of Pokemon without breaking the bank with this fantastic deal from Currys.

  • Currys
  • Save £10
  • Now £27.97
View Deal

One of the biggest issues with the standard controllers that come bundled with the Switch is that they are very small and may be harder to use for anyone with larger hands. This Switch Split Pad Pro alleviates this issue with larger, ergonomic grips that should provide more comfort and control during long play sessions and be better suited for those with bigger hands. 

Unlike the standard Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Split Pad Pro comes with assignable rear triggers as well as a turbo function. The assignable rear triggers should offer a lot more control during intensive gaming sessions and open the doors for more customisation. 

Not only that but this controller is heavily themed and will turn a lot more heads than the standard Joy-Con controllers. The officially licensed design features both Pikachu and Charizard with a fiery red background, ideal for any gamers who want to share their love of the Pokemon franchise with the world. 

It’s worth noting that this deal will come to an end very soon, according to the Currys website, so you won’t have much time to snatch up this deal before it’s too late. With that said, we recommend you act fast and kit out your Nintendo Switch on the cheap before this deal is gone forever. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

