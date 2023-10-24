Currys’ latest smart home deal made us do a double-take

If you’re just getting started with your smart home set-up, an Amazon Echo Dot speaker and a Philips Hue bulb is an awesome first step.

Currys is offering the Echo Dot speaker and a single Philips Hue white bulb for the extremely low price of £21.97. That’s a saving of £23 on the previous low price of £44.97.

Echo Dot + Hue deal is a smart home essential Currys is selling the Echo Dot with a white Philips Hue bulb for a shockingly low £21.97. Currys

Was £44.97

Now £21.97 View Deal

If you’re looking for reasons why the price is so low, it can be partially explained by this being the 4th Generation Echo Dot speaker (2020) and not the newest 5th-Gen model.

However, there isn’t a whole world of difference between the 4th and 5th generation models. It still has all of the Alexa voice skills necessary to control your smart home, entertainment and loads more. At the time we called it the best smart speaker you can buy, pound for pound, and at this price that may remain true.

In fact, in some ways it might be preferable to some users, given there’s a 3.5mm connection for hooking-up to larger speakers. The 5th Gen does have better sound, but costs £49.49 to buy at full price. A single Hue bulb is £16, so you’re saving a packet here.

With the Dot you’ll be able to control that first Philips Hue smart bulb with Alexa voice commands without the need for an additional Hue hub. If you pop the bulb in your bathroom for example, you’ll be able to turn the lights on at night without fumbling for the light switch in the dark.

It’s a nice way to sample the functionality of a smart bulb without committing to a full set-up and with the Echo Dot you can play music with voice commands, ask questions, set alarms and loads more. For £21.97, it’s a stunningly good deal that newcomers to the smart home realm should really take advantage of.