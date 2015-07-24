Philips Hue Review

What is the Philips Hue?

If there’s one name that synonymous with smart lighting, it has to be Philips Hue. With its colour-changing bulbs and app control, Hue was the first product to really show what could be done with smart lighting. As times have changed, so has Hue. The system now supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and it has its own range of switches and motion sensors, too.

The result is that the Philips Hue system is now extremely powerful and flexible. It doesn’t suffer from the same limitations as its competition either, namely the lack of control options: if you have a guest, do you really want to tell them that there’s no light switch and they have to use an app or their voice? All of these additions make it an excellent time to revisit our review, with updated information.

Philips Hue – New outdoor lighting coming

Until now, Hue has been restricted to inside use (although, you can technically fit the bulbs into outside fittings, although Philips doesn’t recommend this). However, the company now has a range of outside lights that are designed for the great outdoors, letting you bathe your garden in colour while adding a bit of extra security.

The Hue Lily is a set of spotlights, letting you highlight specific features in your garden. It’s accompanied by the Lucca, which comes as either a pedestal (for lighting pathways) or as a wall lantern, finished in black. If you prefer a metal finish, the Hue Tuar (pedestal and wall lantern) could be for you. There’s also the Hue Turaco wall lantern. Prices start at £65 for wall lanterns and £90 for pedestals, while the Lily costs £280 for a three-pack. I have review samples of the Lily and will have a review up soon.

Philips has also announced on the Dutch site an outdoor version of the LED lightstrip. This is one that I’m personally very excited about, as it would let me choose exactly how to flow the light, giving some really interesting options for lighting up a garden. No release date or price is currently available.

Philips Hue – Design and build

As with a lot of smart lighting systems, Philips Hue has built the dimming capability and intelligence into its range of bulbs. While this makes the bulbs a little heavier than dumb LED models, you can still fit Hue bulbs into regular light fittings. This means no wiring and the lights are ready to be used at any time, provided you remember to leave the physical light switch turned on. Be careful, as Hue is not compatible with dimmers, so you’ll need to switch these out for standard on/off light switches.

Philips has the best choice of lights out of any system, with GU10, E27, E14 and bayonet fittings available. There are three colour options for each, too. Cheapest are the White bulbs (from around £15), which are warm white models and are dimmable only.

The next step up are the White Ambiance bulbs (from around £25), which can have their colour temperature changed from 2200 to 4000K (warm to cold). I love these bulbs, using them at my desk to provide bright light during the day to help me concentrate, and a warmer more relaxing light at night.

Finally, top of the range is the White and Colour Ambience (from around £50). These bulbs can do everything the other ones can, but also gives you a choice of 16m colours.

It doesn’t end there, with Philips also selling the flexible and expandable LED Lightstrip Plus. You can stick this around your furniture, giving you a choice of 16m colours. I’ve got one around my desk, with the strip giving off a delicate glow that helps me work; and it looks pretty cool, too. There are also a range of lamps to choose from, too, which simply plug into a mains socket.

Making the system work requires a Philips Hue Bridge and at least one bulb. For this reason, you may be better off buying a starter kit. These start from £59 for a set complete with a Bridge and two White lights, but you’ll pay more if you want the temperature or colour changing bulbs or a kit that comes with a light switch. Make sure you buy the newer square Bridge, as this is the most recent model that’s compatible with HomeKit; the older circular Bridge is not.

Philips has done a top job with the Hue system. All of the light bulbs are rigidly constructed and have that real feeling of quality that I’d expect from a high-end lighting system.

Philips Hue – Features, App and control

With a new system, the first step is to set up the Hue Bridge, which just plugs into your home network via an Ethernet cable. Once connected, just fire up the Hue app (Android or iOS) and follow the on-screen instructions to detect your Bridge. Once connected, you can add your bulbs, again by following the simple instructions. Added lights can be ordered into rooms, which also act as groups: you can turn all lights on or off in one location quickly, for example.

At this point, you can start to control Hue using the app alone. Philips has worked hard to boost its app, making it faster and easier to use than when the system launched. Now on version 3.0, the app has been tweaked and updated, making it easier to use. At its simplest, the app lets you turn lights on or off, or use the slider to set the dim level. It’s an incredibly responsive system, with the lights changing settings near-instantly.

So far, so good, but for each light, you can also dive in and change more advanced settings, including using the colour picker to change colour or temperature. By default, the Hue app groups all lights in a room, so you can change them all to the same colour or temperature. But, you can tap a group and drag individual lights out, controlling them individually or creating sub-groups. That way, it’s easy to get your lights working the way you want them. For example, you may want to control your lightstrips separately.



Philips has made it easier to save settings as a Scene, letting you recall your favourites when you want. Philips has some handy defaults, including Concentrate (replicating bright daylight) and Relax (a warm glow), which both adjust colour temperature. There are also some funky colour options, such as Savanna Sunset, primarily designed for the colour bulbs. You can create your own Scenes by saving the existing light settings, or by selecting a picture and getting Hue to analyse the colours used.

Hue can also run your lights for you automatically. It’s great to see that the Hue app is finally location aware, so the app can automatically turn off your selected lights when you go out and turn on lights when you come home. Smartly, the home action can be set to only trigger after sunset; who wants their lights to turn on at lunchtime? Sadly, the location feature supports only one user at the moment.

You can also set up routines to trigger automatically at certain times during the day, such as creating a gentle wake-up routine that slowly brings up the lights. And, there’s an option to create Apple Watch Widgets, giving you quick access to lighting scenes direct from your wrist.

It’s still a little disappointing that the Hue app doesn’t have any motion scenes, with colours shifting and changing on demand, or reacting to sound by using your smartphone’s microphone. These are features that can be added through third-party apps, but Philips is a little behind the pace set by the competition, such as LIFX.

Philips Hue – Switches and motion sensor

As good as the automation and smartphone app are, the truth is that it’s inconvenient to have to reach for your phone everytime you want to turn on a light. This is a big issue with many smart lightbulbs, so it’s good to see that Philips has responded with a set of switches and the new motion sensor.

The Tap Switch is an intelligent device and is powered by the kinetic energy of pressing any of its four buttons (three small buttons, plus the entire face). It can be wall mounted, although you can remove the switch from its housing and use it as a remote. Via the Hue app, you can set which scene each button should trigger (I recommend setting one button to turn everything off). Each button can be made to operate up to three rooms at once.

As neat as the Tap Switch is, it doesn’t give fine control over a room’s lights, which is why I prefer the battery-powered dimmer switch. This can be wall mounted, although it has magnets to attach to a metal surface, too. Cleverly, the control pulls out (it’s connected via magnets, too), so you can use it as a remote control.



Operating on up to three rooms at once, the Dimmer gives you on, off, dim and brighten controls. It’s a much more convenient way of operating a room and replicates the actions that we’re all used to with dumb light switches. Via the Hue app, the On button can be programmed to change scene on each tap, with five separate options.

Both switches make Hue easier to use, but what I’d really like is a switch that replaces an existing light switch, so you just have a room with a single switch in it. A few more design options would be good, too; as nice as the switches look they don’t blend in with all decors.

It’s great to see the Motion sensor, which has a built-in light sensor. During daylight hours (as set in the app) the sensor can turn on lights in a room and set a scene, provided it’s dark enough; at night, the motion sensor can trigger a different scene. And, when no motion is detected for the period you set (the default is 15 minutes), lights can be turned off automatically.

It’s a hugely flexible system. Put a motion sensor in the hallway, for example, and you can have the lights come on brightly until bedtime; when everyone’s gone to bed, you can have the lights come on with a gentle light, so someone going to the toilet doesn’t wake everyone up. Be aware that the motion sensor overrides any action you perform manually or with another switch.

Philips Hue – Alexa, HomeKit and Google Home

Given Hue’s popularity, it’s no surprise that it’s supported by all of the major voice assistants. Alexa (via the Amazon Echo), Apple HomeKit and Google Home support all work in roughly the same way. Via any of the systems, you can use your voice to turn a light or room on or off, and set the dim level. But, there are some slightly annoying differences.

With Alexa, you can activate any scenes you have programmed, but you can’t tell it to change light colour. Google Home doesn’t support scenes but does let you change light colour individually. Apple HomeKit lets you change light colour and activate scenes, but only those that you create inside the Home app.

Works with Nest support is good to see, too. When you’re away for more than 24 hours, Nest can automatically turn on selected rooms when one of its security cameras detects a person, giving the impression that you’re in. And, Nest Protect can alert you to an alarm by turning your lights on automatically.

Philips Hue – Smartthings, IFTTT and other apps

Hue integrates with Smartthings, giving you full control via the app. It’s neat, as it means that you can also automate your Hue lights with all the other smart home kit that you have. Smartthings only detects Hue lights, and can’t pick up the switches or motion detector. The workaround is to trigger Smartthings devices to operate when they detect a Hue light is turning on or off. For example, if the Motion sensor turns on a lamp, Smartthings can then turn on a main light that’s using a different system.

A well supported IFTTT channel rounds things off. There are no triggers, only actions: your lights can respond to events, but not start one. Even so, IFTTT support makes the lights even more flexible. For example, if your Nest cam picks up movement, you can turn on your Hue lights automatically to make it look as though you’re home. There are tonnes of other uses, too, such as making your lights blink when your Alexa timer hits zero.

Finally, third-party apps can tie into the Hue ecosystem, such as Hue Disco, which syncs your lights to the music playing. This is far from essential, but what other smart lighting system is designed for fun as much as for practicality?

Should I buy the Philips Hue?

There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond. While Hue is a little more expensive than some of its smart bulb competition, it’s money well spent. You can check out the alternatives in our best smart lighting round-up, but if you don’t want to mess around with the wiring in your home, this is the smart lighting system to buy.