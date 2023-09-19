Currys just dropped the perfect student laptop deal

The ASUS Vivobook range is an excellent choice for people looking to get work done without spending a fortune on an overpriced, premium-tier laptop. With this deal, you can enjoy even more value thanks to a £150 discount.

Right now at Currys, you can grab a Vivobook 16 for only £499 (down from £649), perfect for anyone on their way to university or needing to do some work on the go.

This Vivobook boasts multiple features that make it the ideal laptop for daily travel. Boasting nine hours of battery life, and weighing in at under 2kg, the Vivobook won’t hold back your productivity away from home.

A super-affordable laptop deal before the semester starts A great laptop for those who want to work wherever they want, whenever they want, you can now save £150 on the ASUS Vivobook 16. Currys

Was £649

Now £499 View Deal

While it may not pack the most powerful internal components, it has all the processing power you’ll need for day-to-day tasks, including anything the Microsoft Office suite can throw at it. 512GB of solid-state storage is also plenty for your workload, unless you spend a lot of time working with super high-resolution video.

ASUS has also made sustainability more of a focus with the Vivobook range, and this model uses 30% post-consumer recycled plastics in its construction, and even more commendably it comes in 100% recyclable packaging. Single-use plastics should be on their way out, so it’s good to see ASUS embracing this trend.

There are also a couple of other features that aren’t present on every competitor – one of the most beneficial is having no less than four USB ports, which are harder to come by as laptops get thinner and thinner, plus a welcome addition for anyone who has a few peripherals they want to use. The Vivobook 16 also sports a 180-degree screen hinge and a built-in webcam shutter.

In short, this is a fantastic deal – a £150 discount on an already great value-for-money laptop. If you’re in need of an affordable laptop for productivity, this could be the one for you.