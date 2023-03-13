Currys just dropped an unmissable iPad deal

Thanks to this fantastic deal from Currys, pick up the iPad 9th-generation model without breaking the bank.

If you’re interested in trying out an iPad, but don’t want to pay those steep Apple prices, then you will definitely want to look at this fantastic deal. Currys has slashed the price down from £369 to just £319, giving you a whopping saving of £50.

This iPad is the 9th generation of the base model and comes in either Silver or Silver Grey with 64GB of storage. While it may not be the most recent model on the market, it still offers a wide range of optimised apps as well as iPadOS 16, which gives users more control over their tablet than ever with features like Stage Manager and external display support.

We gave the iPad 9th gen an admirable 4-star score out of 5, with our reviewer claiming that this tablet has no frills but focuses on basic performance without all the extras you would find on an iPad Pro or iPad Air. The A13 Bionic chip powers this iPad and we found that it was able to run numerous games from Apple Arcade without any noticeable lag or stuttering, with taxing apps like Lightroom and LumaFusion also seeing a high-level performance.

It features a 10.2-inch IPS panel with a sharp 2160 x 1620 resolution and brightness levels that can reach around 450 nits, more than enough to be used on sunnier days without the screen being completely obscured.

According to Currys, there have been over 1,000 views on this deal within the last 24 hours. While we can’t confirm when this deal will end, it might run out soon with that many potential buyers. If you’re looking for a basic iPad that can deliver high-end performance, we recommend you jump on this offer now before it’s too late.