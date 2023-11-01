Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys has an incredible Black Friday student laptop deal

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Black Friday has begun! Well, the day itself is, of course, not here quite yet but eager retailers have dropped some Black Friday goodness already. That includes this ideal cheap Asus laptop pick from Currys.

Asus has long had some of the best budget laptop offerings and this deal makes the Vivobook 15 even appealing. Curry’s has the laptop available right now for £279.

Amazon is often ahead of the game when it comes to swift Black Friday deals but this one from Currys has stolen a march of the Bezos brand, with it still costing £399 there. The £220 off deal that Currys is offering brings this low-cost laptop down to an unmissable price.

Save £220 on this Asus budget laptop bargain

Save £220 on this Asus budget laptop bargain

Currys has slashed more than £200 off the Asus Vivobook 15, down to just £279.

  • Currys
  • Save £220
  • Now £279
View Deal

Of course, buying a laptop for well under £500 means you have to go without some bells and whistles, like a fancy OLED display for example, but the Asus Vivobook 15 can get the job down. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and 8GB RAM onboard, you get plenty of juice for word-processing tasks and a solid amount of browsing. Ultimately, this is a strong laptop pick as a first device for a child or someone just looking for a straightforward no-frills machine.

The storage in offer not only keeps performance running breezily just to it being of the SSD variety but, at 256GB SSD, it’s a pleasant step up from many devices in the under £500 category that only offer 128GB storage. You’ll have plenty of room for storing photos and a good number of programs.

So, if you’ve been on the lookout for a sub-£500 laptop then there hasn’t been a better time for it yet than now, with this £220 off Currys deal. The Asus Vivobook 15 was a strong option at under £500 but, under £300, it’s an incredible deal.

You might like…

The ultimate Sage coffee machine has a tasty Black Friday reduction

The ultimate Sage coffee machine has a tasty Black Friday reduction

Max Parker 2 hours ago
This gorgeous Smeg kettle is almost half price in the Black Friday sale

This gorgeous Smeg kettle is almost half price in the Black Friday sale

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Currys’ Black Friday deal just made the Garmin Venu Sq 2 a must-buy

Currys’ Black Friday deal just made the Garmin Venu Sq 2 a must-buy

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
This Black Friday bargain gets you a 50-inch 4K TV for £299

This Black Friday bargain gets you a 50-inch 4K TV for £299

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
This Black Friday foldable deal includes 5-star earbuds for free

This Black Friday foldable deal includes 5-star earbuds for free

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
This early Black Friday Shark vacuum deal is a winner

This early Black Friday Shark vacuum deal is a winner

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.