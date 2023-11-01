Currys has an incredible Black Friday student laptop deal

Black Friday has begun! Well, the day itself is, of course, not here quite yet but eager retailers have dropped some Black Friday goodness already. That includes this ideal cheap Asus laptop pick from Currys.

Asus has long had some of the best budget laptop offerings and this deal makes the Vivobook 15 even appealing. Curry’s has the laptop available right now for £279.

Amazon is often ahead of the game when it comes to swift Black Friday deals but this one from Currys has stolen a march of the Bezos brand, with it still costing £399 there. The £220 off deal that Currys is offering brings this low-cost laptop down to an unmissable price.

Save £220 on this Asus budget laptop bargain Currys has slashed more than £200 off the Asus Vivobook 15, down to just £279. Currys

Save £220

Now £279 View Deal

Of course, buying a laptop for well under £500 means you have to go without some bells and whistles, like a fancy OLED display for example, but the Asus Vivobook 15 can get the job down. With an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and 8GB RAM onboard, you get plenty of juice for word-processing tasks and a solid amount of browsing. Ultimately, this is a strong laptop pick as a first device for a child or someone just looking for a straightforward no-frills machine.

The storage in offer not only keeps performance running breezily just to it being of the SSD variety but, at 256GB SSD, it’s a pleasant step up from many devices in the under £500 category that only offer 128GB storage. You’ll have plenty of room for storing photos and a good number of programs.

So, if you’ve been on the lookout for a sub-£500 laptop then there hasn’t been a better time for it yet than now, with this £220 off Currys deal. The Asus Vivobook 15 was a strong option at under £500 but, under £300, it’s an incredible deal.