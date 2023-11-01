Currys’ Black Friday deal just made the Garmin Venu Sq 2 a must-buy

Currys has just dropped a ton of Black Friday deals well in advance of the day itself, and one particular offer on the Garmin Venu Sq 2 has caught our attention.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition, which features offline music playback, has just plummeted from £259 to just £199. At that price, the Venu Sq 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy and well worth nabbing if you’re hoping to hit some fitness goals before the end of the year.

A spin-off from the fantastic Garmin Venu series, the Venu Sq adopts a square chassis that makes it look quite similar to the Apple Watch. Still, with the exception of its design, everything about the software is pretty much what you’d expect from one of Garmin’s wearables.

For starters, you’ll get up to 11-days of battery with this thing which absolutely destroys the 18-hour stint from the Apple Watch Series 9 and the 24-hour use case of the Pixel Watch 2. However, the Garmin still makes use of a similar AMOLED display found on those mainline wearables, which is just the ticket for making watch faces look bright and vibrant.

As with any Garmin watch of course, it’s all the fitness tracking features that make the experience. On top of being able to track tons of different workouts, the Garmin Coach programme can help you train to meet specific running challenges, which is particularly handy if you have any marathons on the calendar.

The heart rate tracking is also excellent, so you can get a proper insight into how your body is reacting to specific workouts and whether or not you need to take a rest day in order to fully recover.

The Venu Sq 2 can also track your sleep which again ties in closely with the recovery cycle, which is just as important towards your overall bill of health as putting in the effort at gym. If you do want to leave your phone at home then you can enjoy offline music playback on the Venu Sq 2 via the likes of Spotify and Deezer.

For just £199, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is just too easy to recommend so if you’ve been after a well rounded fitness watch with plenty of smart features then look no further – this is the one to buy.