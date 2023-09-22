Crush your next marathon with this huge Garmin Forerunner 255 discount

Whether you’re training for a marathon or just want to keep better tabs on your parkrun score, this phenomenal Garmin deal is for you.

We’ve just spotted that Amazon is currently selling the 4.5-star rated Garmin Forerunner 255 for just £230.10 (was £299.99). Not only is that one of the cheapest rates we’ve seen for the watch yet, but it’s also an affordable means of hopping into the Garmin ecosystem and seeing what all the fuss is about.

As great as devices like the Apple Watch 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are for smart features, if you’re serious about making big changes to your health and fitness then a Garmin wearable is the way to go.

Because Garmin sells a lot of different devices (some of which can cost over £900), it can be difficult for any first-timers to figure out which one is best for them, but when it comes to the best Garmin watch for the most people, the Forerunner 255 is an easy one to recommend.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Price Drop Now’s your chance to get one of the best Garmin watches on the cheap. This particular wearable comes with GPS, outstanding heart rate tracking and recovery analysis, just to name a few features. Amazon

Was £299.99

Now £230.10 View Deal

This watch packs GPS connectivity so you can track your routes with ease, and even see how you performed on specific parts of a track, which can be helpful for identifying terrain that poses the biggest hurdle.

On top of the watch’s highly impressive heart rate tracking sensor, it can also analyse the recovery process to let you know when you’re ready to get back out there, or if your body still needs more time to rest.

When you wake, the Forerunner 255 will even present you with a morning report that lets you know instantly how well you slept so that you can get a better hold on improving your circadian rhythm.

One of the few downsides of this particular watch is that it doesn’t have the capacity for offline music playback – there is a version of the device that does have this feature, but it comes at a higher price. If you don’t listen to music whilst running, or even prefer bringing your phone with you for playback, then this won’t be an issue.

For runners of all skill levels, the Forerunner 255 is fantastic watch, and while it’s available at such a significantly reduced price there’s never been a better time to pick one up.