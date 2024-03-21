Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cordless vacuums are now affordable with this unbelievable Shark deal

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Enjoy flexibility in your cleaning for less thanks to this impressive deal on the Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum. 

Save over £160 and get the top-rated Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (IW1511UK) for just £189 with this Amazon Spring Deal Days offer. 

For extra peace of mind, Shark also offers a five year guarantee once you register your new device.

The new Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is currently under £200

Get the Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum cleaner for just £189 with this Amazon Spring deal, and save £160 off the usual price tag.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.99
  • Now £189
View Deal

Weighing just 2.78kg, the Shark Detect Pro is a lightweight cordless vacuum that can easily be lifted and carried around the whole home. It can also easily be transformed into a nifty handheld vacuum that’s perfect for tackling stairs and upholstery. 

Despite being lightweight, the Detect Pro is still an impressively powerful cleaner and features four deep-cleaning technologies that detect and automatically react to hidden dirt, including LightDetect that illuminates dark areas and DirtDetect which boosts power on hidden dirt.

Included is the Shark QuadClean multi-surface brush roll which removes large debris, embedded hair and fine dirt and dust with minimal hassle. Shark’s anti-hair wrap technology also removes hair from the brush roll while cleaning to avoid any tangled hair from clogging. 

With up to 60-minutes of run-time, the Shark Detect Pro should last long enough for you to clean your entire home. You can keep an eye on the battery status with the handy LED display that indicates when charge is running low.

The LED display also features a dirt detection mode which shows when the sensors pick up high levels of debris. 

Although we haven’t yet reviewed this vacuum, the Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner currently has an average 4.4-star rating on Amazon, based on just under 200 customer reviews. Customers reported that the vacuum is easy to use on any surface and picks up dirt well. 

For under £200 you can snap up a truly powerful cordless vacuum cleaner that not only detects hidden dirt and has anti-hair wrap technology but also boasts a runtime of almost an hour.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

