Cordless vacuums are now affordable with this unbelievable Shark deal

For extra peace of mind, Shark also offers a five year guarantee once you register your new device.

Weighing just 2.78kg, the Shark Detect Pro is a lightweight cordless vacuum that can easily be lifted and carried around the whole home. It can also easily be transformed into a nifty handheld vacuum that’s perfect for tackling stairs and upholstery.

Despite being lightweight, the Detect Pro is still an impressively powerful cleaner and features four deep-cleaning technologies that detect and automatically react to hidden dirt, including LightDetect that illuminates dark areas and DirtDetect which boosts power on hidden dirt.

Included is the Shark QuadClean multi-surface brush roll which removes large debris, embedded hair and fine dirt and dust with minimal hassle. Shark’s anti-hair wrap technology also removes hair from the brush roll while cleaning to avoid any tangled hair from clogging.

With up to 60-minutes of run-time, the Shark Detect Pro should last long enough for you to clean your entire home. You can keep an eye on the battery status with the handy LED display that indicates when charge is running low.

The LED display also features a dirt detection mode which shows when the sensors pick up high levels of debris.

Although we haven’t yet reviewed this vacuum, the Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner currently has an average 4.4-star rating on Amazon, based on just under 200 customer reviews. Customers reported that the vacuum is easy to use on any surface and picks up dirt well.

For under £200 you can snap up a truly powerful cordless vacuum cleaner that not only detects hidden dirt and has anti-hair wrap technology but also boasts a runtime of almost an hour.

