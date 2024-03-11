Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Cooking enthusiasts need to check out this Kenwood KMix bargain

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re an avid baker or keen cook and want to take the hassle out of food prep then this Kenwood KMix deal was made for you. 

The Kenwood KMix KMX760BC is currently just £259 at Currys, saving you £220 off the usual asking price. 

If you’ve been considering upgrading your food mixer or nab one for the first time, then this deal on the Kenwood KMix KMX760BC is perfect for you.

With a powerful 1000W motor and a large 5l capacity mixing bowl, the Kenwood KMix KMX760BC is a perfect kitchen companion to make lightwork of everything from mixing to whisking and even folding. 

Boasting up to six speed levels and a useful pulse function, you can easily choose the optimum setting for all types of tasks, from pancake batter to bread dough. There’s also the clever fold function, which allows you to layer your ingredients in rather than just mixing or whisking so you can achieve a perfectly smooth mixture for lighter cakes. 

If you’ve used food mixers before, you’ll likely have experienced the dreaded flour cloud or had your ingredients fly right out of the mixing bowl. The Kenwood KMix has attempted to solve this issue with its smart speed control, which allows you to slowly and carefully build speed up to your desired level. 

You’ll not only find a load of extra tools included such as a beater, dough hook and whisk, but there’s also a splash guard with a large feeding tube which makes adding extra ingredients to batters a quick and mess-free job. 

Extra tools are also available to purchase through Kenwood, including a grater, spiralizer and even a juicer, so you can make your kitchen companion even more versatile. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this specific model, the KMix KMX760BC currently has a 4.8-star average rating based on over 1,900 verified customer reviews. 

