Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Content creators need to check out this wireless iPhone mic deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Great sound is a crucial component for any video content creator or podcast host. You can have the best, crispest 4K 60fps visuals and most engaging content, but bad sound completely undercuts the quality.

That’s why you should consider the brilliant Hollyland Lark C1 wireless lapel microphone set. Amazon is offering a £30 voucher of this purchase. That brings it down from £149 to £119. You’ll see the option to apply the £30 voucher directly on the product page, so many sure you tick that box.

Hollyland Lark C1 wireless mic set is £30 off

Hollyland Lark C1 wireless mic set is £30 off

If you’re looking to up your content creation game, then excellent sound is a must. This Hollyland Lark C1 wireless mic set totally fits the bill and there’s a £30 off voucher on the product page

  • Amazon
  • £30 voucher
  • £119
View Deal

The set comes with a pair of lapel microphones and a receiver that plugs directly into your smartphone. There are options for iPhone and Android handsets, but just beware the iOS version is Lightning-based so won’t plug natively into the new USB-C iPhone 15.

The lavalier set includes noise cancelling technology to ensure the vocals shine through with minimal background din, while the 656ft transmission distance should ensure you remain connected even when multiple football fields away from the receiver.

The charging case of the Hollyland Lark C1 when closed

There’s an 8-hour battery per microphone and everything can be replenished an additional two times via the charging case.

This microphone comes with the personal recommendation of our own deals guru, video content creator, deputy editor and man of many talents Thomas Deehan, who remarked that “I absolutely love this thing.

Tom also bestowed the Hollyland Lark C1 with a 4.5-star review earlier this year. He loved the fantastic audio quality, strong wireless connection, background noise nullification and ease of use.

He concluded: “Whether it’s for TikTok, YouTube or even a DIY podcast, the Hollyland Lark C1 makes it incredibly easy to capture clear audio through your smartphone, which in turn makes it an essential buy for almost any content creator operating within a limited budget.”

You might like…

This Echo Show 5 deal makes for an easy Christmas present

This Echo Show 5 deal makes for an easy Christmas present

Nick Rayner 5 hours ago
Sonos One Price Crash: Time to stock up on the high-end speaker

Sonos One Price Crash: Time to stock up on the high-end speaker

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Asus’ next level gaming laptop is now almost half price

Asus’ next level gaming laptop is now almost half price

Nick Rayner 7 hours ago
This SIM deal is a must-have for Instagram users

This SIM deal is a must-have for Instagram users

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
New Xbox Series S starter bundle is outstanding value

New Xbox Series S starter bundle is outstanding value

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Skip the iPhone 15 Pro, the 14 Pro is finally affordable

Skip the iPhone 15 Pro, the 14 Pro is finally affordable

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.