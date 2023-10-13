Content creators need to check out this wireless iPhone mic deal

Great sound is a crucial component for any video content creator or podcast host. You can have the best, crispest 4K 60fps visuals and most engaging content, but bad sound completely undercuts the quality.

That’s why you should consider the brilliant Hollyland Lark C1 wireless lapel microphone set. Amazon is offering a £30 voucher of this purchase. That brings it down from £149 to £119. You’ll see the option to apply the £30 voucher directly on the product page, so many sure you tick that box.

The set comes with a pair of lapel microphones and a receiver that plugs directly into your smartphone. There are options for iPhone and Android handsets, but just beware the iOS version is Lightning-based so won’t plug natively into the new USB-C iPhone 15.

The lavalier set includes noise cancelling technology to ensure the vocals shine through with minimal background din, while the 656ft transmission distance should ensure you remain connected even when multiple football fields away from the receiver.

There’s an 8-hour battery per microphone and everything can be replenished an additional two times via the charging case.

This microphone comes with the personal recommendation of our own deals guru, video content creator, deputy editor and man of many talents Thomas Deehan, who remarked that “I absolutely love this thing.

Tom also bestowed the Hollyland Lark C1 with a 4.5-star review earlier this year. He loved the fantastic audio quality, strong wireless connection, background noise nullification and ease of use.

He concluded: “Whether it’s for TikTok, YouTube or even a DIY podcast, the Hollyland Lark C1 makes it incredibly easy to capture clear audio through your smartphone, which in turn makes it an essential buy for almost any content creator operating within a limited budget.”