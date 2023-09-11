Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Coffee fans will froth over this Sage Barista price cut

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

You can’t put a price on a really good coffee made in the comfort of your home. Well, you can actually, and this price is currently £100 off.

John Lewis is selling Sage the Duo-Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine for just £299.95, down from the usual asking price of £399.95. It also comes with free delivery.

£100 off Sage Duo-Temp Pro espresso machine

£100 off Sage Duo-Temp Pro espresso machine

The Sage Duo-Temp Pro promises a perfect extraction every time and it’s currently £100 off the asking price. Can you afford not to have good coffee in the morning?

  • John Lewis
  • Save £100
  • Now £299.95
View Deal

This minimalistic model comes in an attractive brushed stainless steel design and includes a magnetic tamper and steaming wand. There’s also four filter baskets and a milk jug.

This well-loved espresso machine will allow you to pump out the good stuff and fashion your americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, and cortados. Or, for those coffee demons, the straight up espresso shots to get things moving in the morning.

Sage says the secret to precise espresso extraction is the low pressure pre-infusion to ensure all flavours are drawn out of those grounds. It also promises to keep the temperature at an optimal 93 degrees celsius throughout the extraction.

“Balanced flavors start with an even extraction using low pressure pre-infusion just like a commercial machine,” the company says. “A great tasting espresso or cappuccino is about the right balance of sweetness, acidity and bitterness. The Duo-Temp Pro provides you with third wave specialty taste at home.”

The steam wand will quickly transform your milk into microfilm so you can start turning your coffee into artwork. This machine also has an auto purge system, which pushes cold water through the heat system to ensure the next extraction takes place at the right temperature, for consistency in every cup. There’s cleaning and drip tray alerts to ensure all maintenance is low-maintenance.

This machine goes under the Breville brand in the United States and you can see this review below. We haven’t reviewed this model in particular, but the overall consensus is this is a high-quality consumer espresso machine that’s certainly worth your consideration.

You might like…

This deal drops the Oppo Find N2 Flip price into the mid-range

This deal drops the Oppo Find N2 Flip price into the mid-range

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
This Chromebook price crash is the ideal buy for students

This Chromebook price crash is the ideal buy for students

Nick Rayner 8 hours ago
Amazon just lopped £200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Amazon just lopped £200 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Nick Rayner 10 hours ago
The TicWatch Pro 5 just had another big price drop

The TicWatch Pro 5 just had another big price drop

Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago
This Pixel 7a deal is the perfect low-cost contract

This Pixel 7a deal is the perfect low-cost contract

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This sleek MSI gaming laptop has over £700 off

This sleek MSI gaming laptop has over £700 off

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.