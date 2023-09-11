Coffee fans will froth over this Sage Barista price cut

You can’t put a price on a really good coffee made in the comfort of your home. Well, you can actually, and this price is currently £100 off.

John Lewis is selling Sage the Duo-Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine for just £299.95, down from the usual asking price of £399.95. It also comes with free delivery.

This minimalistic model comes in an attractive brushed stainless steel design and includes a magnetic tamper and steaming wand. There’s also four filter baskets and a milk jug.

This well-loved espresso machine will allow you to pump out the good stuff and fashion your americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, and cortados. Or, for those coffee demons, the straight up espresso shots to get things moving in the morning.

Sage says the secret to precise espresso extraction is the low pressure pre-infusion to ensure all flavours are drawn out of those grounds. It also promises to keep the temperature at an optimal 93 degrees celsius throughout the extraction.

“Balanced flavors start with an even extraction using low pressure pre-infusion just like a commercial machine,” the company says. “A great tasting espresso or cappuccino is about the right balance of sweetness, acidity and bitterness. The Duo-Temp Pro provides you with third wave specialty taste at home.”

The steam wand will quickly transform your milk into microfilm so you can start turning your coffee into artwork. This machine also has an auto purge system, which pushes cold water through the heat system to ensure the next extraction takes place at the right temperature, for consistency in every cup. There’s cleaning and drip tray alerts to ensure all maintenance is low-maintenance.

This machine goes under the Breville brand in the United States and you can see this review below. We haven’t reviewed this model in particular, but the overall consensus is this is a high-quality consumer espresso machine that’s certainly worth your consideration.