Coffee fans will adore Amazon’s Nespresso Vertuo offer

There’s a big saving off the RRP on one of the best Nepresso machines out there, courtesy of Amazon.

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine packed an origina price of £99.99 but if you buy it through Amazon at the moment, you can bag a 41% saving and get the compact coffee machine for just £59.

Available in aqua mint, coconut white or spicy red colour schemes, this coffee machine is a great addition to to any kitchen, particularly if you don’t have a lot of countertop space to work with. It can make coffee in four different sizes – 40ml, 80ml, 150ml or 230ml.

It’s compatible with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, with over 30 capsules available including iced and flavoured coffee types, and the machine itself comes with a welcome set of 12 capsules. There is automatic coffee pod ejection and it’s a one-button press system to make yourself a delicious hot coffee right away.

Bear in mind however that this machine only deals out different quantities of espresso shot, so if you want a longer coffee like a latte then you’ll need to also pick up a milk frother.

There’s also smart connectivity on offer – allowing you to connect your smartphone using WiFi and Bluetooth, offering up real-time updates and descaling alerts.

It also only has low energy usage. With A+ energy consumption and an automatic two-minute switch off, it won’t be too much of a drain on your energy bills.

When we reviewed it, we loved the taste of the coffee, the look of the machine and the value for money of the overall purchase, which only improves with this deal. It won’t be for everyone due to its compact size, though – it has a limited water tank of 560ml (which isn’t ideal if you need to make more than two coffees at a time) and larger cups can be hard to fit under the spout.

If a smaller machine is exactly what you’re after though, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best you can buy, especially when it’s going for such a reduced rate.

