Clean your dishes on the cheap with this incredible dishwasher deal
If your old dishwasher isn’t working as well as it used to, now might be the perfect time to stock up on a new one leading up to Christmas.
The Bosch Series 2 SMV2ITX18G has seen a big price cut when you buy it through AO at the moment, as part of its Black Friday Sales. It costs £399, down from its previous price of £449, a saving of £50. That’s only if you’re not an AO member too – AO members can save an extra £15, paying just £384 for the new dishwasher.
This Bosch model is fully integrated, with a black control panel controlled by push buttons and 12 different place settings, making it adaptable and great for medium-sized households.
Bosch Series 2 SMV2ITX18G Deal
Buy a Bosch Series 2 SMV2ITX18G through AO at the moment and you’ll be paying £50 less. Instead of £449, it’ll cost you just £399.
- AO
- Was £449
- Now £399
A cycle will typically take around 270 minutes, with a noise to indicate that the wash has finished or a light to show that the dishwasher is still running. It doesn’t use a one-size-fits-all on washing, though – special built-in sensors can measure how dirty your dishes are, and can adjust the water and temperature settings accordingly.
It’s not just the machine itself that can show you whether your cycle is still running, though. The dishwasher can connect to the Bosch Home Connect app for smartphones. You can use the app to download new programmes, see how much of your cycle is remaining and learn more about the best tips and tricks for your dishwasher. There’s also a delay timer to set the wash to start when you want it.
If you’re unsure about connecting the dishwasher yourself, AO has a couple of services as optional extras. Connection will cost £115, remove and recycle will cost £25 and unpack will cost £5 (all non-AO member prices).
Make the most of this AO deal and you’ll be getting a good deal on a dishwasher that is packed with features and most importantly, cleans well.
Our favourite Black Friday deals:
- Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB data – £149 upfront and just £29.99 a month
- Pixel 7a with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £17.99 a month
- Samsung Galaxy A54 with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £21.99 a month
- Nothing Ear (2) Wireless Earbuds – Was £129, now just £99
- Henry HVR160 Vacuum Cleaner – Was £159, now just £119
- Oral B Pro 3 3500 Electric Toothbrush – Was £99.99, now just £34.99
- Nothing Phone (2) SIM-Free – Was £629, now just £549
- Xbox Series X with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 – Was £549.98, now just £409.99
- 2x Echo Pop Smart Speakers with Philips Hue Bulb – Was £103.97, now just £39.98