Check out this huge discount on a brand-new, super-flexible Dell Inspiron

To celebrate Black Friday, Dell has taken a generous £150 off its Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop, allowing you to immerse yourself in entertainment wherever you go.

Built for a multitude of uses, the 13th Gen Intel Intel Core i7 powered Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is a great option if you want productivity, web browsing and entertainment rolled into one light, flexible package. With the price being reduced to £799, now is the perfect time to buy.

Save £150 on the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 laptop Dell's multi-talented Inspiron 16, with the 13th generation Intel i7-1360P ® is currently available with a healthy £150 discount.

Was £949

Now £799 View Deal

The biggest priorities of the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is the display and audio, and Dell has worked hard to ensure that the laptop delivers on both fronts. Boasting two up-firing and forward-facing speakers, and making use of Dolby Atmos spatial audio, immersion is key to Dell’s mission with the Inspiron 16. The spatial component is especially immersive, presenting a truly 3D soundscape that blows the usual left-to-right panning effect out of the water.

The screen is as vibrant as it is useful. This laptop has a large 16” full HD display, also boasting a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is optimal for productivity. Speaking of productivity, let’s talk about the “2-in-1” component of this laptop. This Inspiron 16 has screen hinges that allow you to fold the laptop all the way in half, which when combined with the touchscreen feature, allows this laptop to turn into a tablet. Combine this with the light weight and robust build and you have a great laptop for getting things done while you’re on your feet, or otherwise travelling.

Overall, you’ll be getting a lot of flexibility and power for the price of this 2-in-1, even without the discount. With the £150 reduction in mind, this becomes a no-brainer purchase for anyone who’s looking for a laptop that can do a bit of everything this Black Friday.

To see what other Dell Black Friday deals are available, head on over to Dell’s website to see savings up to 40% for a limited time only.

