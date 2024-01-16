Check out Argos’ bargain on the unique Sony LinkBuds

The Sony LinkBuds are designed for those who like to keep their ears to the ground, while enjoying the best audio. Argos currently has a great deal on these great buds.

Right now, Argos is selling the Sony Linkbuds for just £110. That’s £40 off the regular asking price of £150.

The Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 have a unique open design that enables you to keep tabs on the ambient sounds around you thanks to the open ring design.

Our reviewer called them “a fascinating pair of true wireless earphones that look like no earbud you’ve seen before. If convenience and awareness is what you want, the LinkBuds offer it in spades.”

They weigh just four grams each and deliver a design that’s ergonomically in tune with the shape of the inner ear. There’s also multipoint Bluetooth support, meaning you can connect with two devices at the same time. The Linkbuds also support gesture controls, with a wide area tap feature that enables users to tap on the cheek.

Audio wise there’s support for 3D spatial audio and adaptive volume control that’ll bump the volume up, in accordance with external noises. We gave the 2022 LinkBuds a four-star review and praised the open design, the clear and spacious audio, convenient features, and loads more.

We concluded: “A novel design married with convenient features and bolstered by a solid sound performance; the Sony LinkBuds are a fascinating pair of wireless earphones.

“These aren’t high-performing audio earbuds, bass not supplied with much force, and they lack some punchiness, too. The Wide Area Tap function is an innovative addition in a feature set that puts the focus on convenience and ‘seamless’ interaction with the earphones. If out-and-out audio performance is what you want, there are better alternatives. But if your mantra is convenience and awareness, the LinkBuds are worth a shot.”