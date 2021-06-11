The perfect deal for any iPhone or iPad user – the fantastic 4.5-star rated AirPods Pro have plummeted from their original price of £249.

Apple’s premium true wireless earbuds were already discounted over at retailer Red Rock UK’s eBay store to just £189.95, but thanks to the newly announced discount code SHOP4LESS (which runs until June 14), you can bring the price down even further to a measly £151.96.

Deal: AirPods Pro for just £151.96 (was £249) – use code SHOP4LESS

One you factor in both discounts, you’ll have managed to save £97.04 in total. That’s almost enough money to buy you a full year of Apple Music, letting you make the most of your brand new AirPods with access to over 75 million songs.

Deputy Editor Max Parker has been a huge fan of the AirPods Pro, bestowing them with a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge and surmising in his review: “AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. Add to that the typical AirPods feature like a strong connection and easy pairing and you’ve got a very complete product.”

To sweeten the deal even further, Apple has just brought Spatial Audio technology to Apple Music. With this feature, the direction of sound will change as you move your head, giving you the impression of being right there in a live studio.

While the AirPods Pro do technically work with Android phones, you’d be losing a fair amount of features in the process and so I’d only recommend picking up a pair if you’re entrenched in the iOS ecosystem. If you fit that bill however, then there isn’t a better suited pair of true wireless earbuds available.

Stock is already low, so if you do fancy making the most out of this fantastic deal then be sure to use the code SHOP4LESS before it’s gone for good.