Bought a new phone? This cheap 50GB SIM is an essential pairing

Just bought a new SIM-free handset and need a decent data plan to pair it with? Look no further than this astounding offer.

Absolutely decimating what’s being offered by the competition right now, you can nab a 50GB SIM from iD Mobile for just £8 a month. That is an absurdly cheap price for what is more than enough data to scroll through social media till your heart’s content, stream music and even dabble in a fair bit of YouTube or Netflix on the go.

To sweeten the deal even further, this is a 30-day rolling SIM so unlike many of the others that lock you in for an extended period, you’re only ever attached to this particular SIM for 30-days at a time so you can cancel the contract hassle-free if you ever need to.

50GB iD Mobile SIM Not only does this SIM get you a massive 50GB of data for under £10, it also gets you three-month free trials to Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus. iD Mobile

Monthly-rolling contract

Just £8/month View Deal

If you haven’t used iD Mobile before and want to know a bit more about the service before making the switch then fear not, we’ve got you covered. For starters, iD uses Three’s mobile network to offer coverage to its customers, which, if you don’t already know, is one of the largest networks in the country.

Still, if you do travel often, or you’ve got a holiday pencilled in on the calendar then you can also take your SIM with you. Courtesy of being an iD Mobile customer, you can use up to 30GB of your 50GB allowance abroad in 50 destinations including the Netherlands, Italy and Spain, just to name a few.

There are plenty more destinations available but what it equates to is peace of mind when you do travel as you won’t have to worry about incurring any unwelcome charges, simply for wanting to connect to the internet when out of the country.

All of that sounds pretty good already but there’s a final cherry on top that turns this SIM deal into a true undeniable bargain, and that’s data rollover. For any data that doesn’t get used from your 50GB allowance, it then gets added to your cap in the following month to ensure that you’re truly getting the right bang for your buck. For anyone who uses their phone as a hotspot, this is a true Godsend.

No matter how you look at it, this 50GB tariff is one of the best SIM-only deals out there right now so if you are looking to swap from your current package, now’s a great time to do so.