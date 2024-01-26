Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bought a new phone? This cheap 50GB SIM is an essential pairing

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Just bought a new SIM-free handset and need a decent data plan to pair it with? Look no further than this astounding offer.

Absolutely decimating what’s being offered by the competition right now, you can nab a 50GB SIM from iD Mobile for just £8 a month. That is an absurdly cheap price for what is more than enough data to scroll through social media till your heart’s content, stream music and even dabble in a fair bit of YouTube or Netflix on the go.

To sweeten the deal even further, this is a 30-day rolling SIM so unlike many of the others that lock you in for an extended period, you’re only ever attached to this particular SIM for 30-days at a time so you can cancel the contract hassle-free if you ever need to.

50GB iD Mobile SIM

50GB iD Mobile SIM

Not only does this SIM get you a massive 50GB of data for under £10, it also gets you three-month free trials to Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus.

  • iD Mobile
  • Monthly-rolling contract
  • Just £8/month
View Deal

If you haven’t used iD Mobile before and want to know a bit more about the service before making the switch then fear not, we’ve got you covered. For starters, iD uses Three’s mobile network to offer coverage to its customers, which, if you don’t already know, is one of the largest networks in the country.

Still, if you do travel often, or you’ve got a holiday pencilled in on the calendar then you can also take your SIM with you. Courtesy of being an iD Mobile customer, you can use up to 30GB of your 50GB allowance abroad in 50 destinations including the Netherlands, Italy and Spain, just to name a few.

There are plenty more destinations available but what it equates to is peace of mind when you do travel as you won’t have to worry about incurring any unwelcome charges, simply for wanting to connect to the internet when out of the country.

All of that sounds pretty good already but there’s a final cherry on top that turns this SIM deal into a true undeniable bargain, and that’s data rollover. For any data that doesn’t get used from your 50GB allowance, it then gets added to your cap in the following month to ensure that you’re truly getting the right bang for your buck. For anyone who uses their phone as a hotspot, this is a true Godsend.

No matter how you look at it, this 50GB tariff is one of the best SIM-only deals out there right now so if you are looking to swap from your current package, now’s a great time to do so.

You might like…

Sony’s 5-star ANC earbuds have a slick discount attached

Sony’s 5-star ANC earbuds have a slick discount attached

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Huawei has a phenomenal smartwatch and earbuds bundle right now

Huawei has a phenomenal smartwatch and earbuds bundle right now

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
The Super Mario RPG remake is at its lowest price yet

The Super Mario RPG remake is at its lowest price yet

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
The Pixel Fold is now less than half price with this Giffgaff deal

The Pixel Fold is now less than half price with this Giffgaff deal

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Best Air Fryer Deals for January 2024: Cook for less with these offers

Best Air Fryer Deals for January 2024: Cook for less with these offers

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
Best Sky Deals for January 2024: Watch for less with these offers

Best Sky Deals for January 2024: Watch for less with these offers

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words