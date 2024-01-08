Bose’s 5-star noise cancelling earbuds are back to a bargain price

One of the true stars of last year’s Black Friday sale, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have plummeted in price yet again.

If you’re on the hunt for flagship level noise cancelling then look no further than Amazon’s incredible offer, which nets you the QuietComfort Earbuds II for just £198.95 – a far more wallet friendly price than the initial £279.95 going rate.

The end of last year brought a handful of great earbud deals from the likes of Bose, Apple, Sony and more, but the majority of those discounts have come and gone, with Bose’s pick being the only one that’s made a comeback.

Simply put, if you don’t fancy waiting around to see when those other earbuds incur another price drop, you’ll have very little to complain about by opting for Bose’s buds, particularly in the noise cancelling department.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on the cheap The QuietComfort Earbuds II are among the best of their kind for noise cancelling, so for any busy commuters of cafe workers, this deal is for you. Amazon

Was £279.95

Now £198.95 View Deal

While Apple has seamless integration with iOS and Sony has sound quality on lock, Bose absolutely crushes the competition when it comes to ANC, and if you’re someone who commutes regularly or who likes to work from a local coffee shop then this’ll be music to your ears (pun intended).

In his five-star review for the buds, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “whatever sounds in the near vicinity that tries to disrupt these earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II lays waste to them. That’s not to say all sounds are removed but the Bose approach is at a point where they’re not far off. Groups of people in Soho and Piccadilly are easily kept at bay, and walking around, in general, is something close to serene.”

Even if you work from home but have some particularly noisy neighbours, it’s hard to imagine that you wouldn’t benefit from that level of ANC, and that’s before thinking about long-haul flights where you might want to block out the sounds of other passengers.

While the start of the New Year is a good time to reassess and outline your goals, it’s also a great time to treat yourself (especially when the weather’s so miserable). After all, what reason is there to not pick up one of the best noise cancelling earbuds out there when they’re going so cheap?