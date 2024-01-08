Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bose’s 5-star noise cancelling earbuds are back to a bargain price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

One of the true stars of last year’s Black Friday sale, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have plummeted in price yet again.

If you’re on the hunt for flagship level noise cancelling then look no further than Amazon’s incredible offer, which nets you the QuietComfort Earbuds II for just £198.95 – a far more wallet friendly price than the initial £279.95 going rate.

The end of last year brought a handful of great earbud deals from the likes of Bose, Apple, Sony and more, but the majority of those discounts have come and gone, with Bose’s pick being the only one that’s made a comeback.

Simply put, if you don’t fancy waiting around to see when those other earbuds incur another price drop, you’ll have very little to complain about by opting for Bose’s buds, particularly in the noise cancelling department.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on the cheap

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on the cheap

The QuietComfort Earbuds II are among the best of their kind for noise cancelling, so for any busy commuters of cafe workers, this deal is for you.

  • Amazon
  • Was £279.95
  • Now £198.95
View Deal

While Apple has seamless integration with iOS and Sony has sound quality on lock, Bose absolutely crushes the competition when it comes to ANC, and if you’re someone who commutes regularly or who likes to work from a local coffee shop then this’ll be music to your ears (pun intended).

In his five-star review for the buds, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “whatever sounds in the near vicinity that tries to disrupt these earphones, the QuietComfort Earbuds II lays waste to them. That’s not to say all sounds are removed but the Bose approach is at a point where they’re not far off. Groups of people in Soho and Piccadilly are easily kept at bay, and walking around, in general, is something close to serene.”

Even if you work from home but have some particularly noisy neighbours, it’s hard to imagine that you wouldn’t benefit from that level of ANC, and that’s before thinking about long-haul flights where you might want to block out the sounds of other passengers.

While the start of the New Year is a good time to reassess and outline your goals, it’s also a great time to treat yourself (especially when the weather’s so miserable). After all, what reason is there to not pick up one of the best noise cancelling earbuds out there when they’re going so cheap?

You might like…

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is now almost as cheap as the iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is now almost as cheap as the iPhone 13

Thomas Deehan 5 hours ago
Forget GoPro, the DJI Action 4 is at its lowest price ever

Forget GoPro, the DJI Action 4 is at its lowest price ever

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
Amazon has an outrageous deal on this Philips air fryer

Amazon has an outrageous deal on this Philips air fryer

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The Pixel 7a is now an essential upgrade at this price

The Pixel 7a is now an essential upgrade at this price

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Amazon’s 55-inch QLED Fire TV has a £250 price cut

Amazon’s 55-inch QLED Fire TV has a £250 price cut

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Z Fold 4 deal just made foldables affordable

This Z Fold 4 deal just made foldables affordable

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words