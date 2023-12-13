Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Black Friday’s Meta Quest 2 deal is back in time for Christmas

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

For anyone who missed out on Amazon’s astonishing Black Friday offer for the Meta Quest 2, you’re in luck.

After being one of Black Friday’s standout VR deals, you can now once again get the Meta Quest 2 for £249.99 with £50 Amazon credit thrown in.

It’s worth mentioning that at that price, the Meta Quest 2 is already discounted from its £299 RRP, but having the Amazon credit thrown in for free is too good to miss, especially if you need to buy other products on the site.

Meta Quest 2 with £50 Amazon credit

Meta Quest 2 with £50 Amazon credit

The Meta Quest 2 is now a bargain VR headset as Amazon’s throwing in £50 credit at no extra cost.

  • Amazon
  • £50 credit included
  • Just £249.99
View Deal

Even though it’s since been superseded by the Meta Quest 3, the Quest 2 is still being supported by Meta and is well worth picking up, particularly if you’re on a budget.

For starters, the Quest 2 benefits from Meta’s robust library of VR games and experiences, making it the go-to range to invest in if you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible.

Gamers can dive into must-play titles like the terrifying Resident Evil 4 VR, as well as the totally addictive Beat Saber.

If you just want to sit back and enjoy entertainment, you can watch countless hours of VR content in the YouTube app, or enjoy the latest Netflix series in your own cosy log cabin (my personal favourite VR app).

When detailing the Meta Quest 2’s performance in his 5-star review, Deputy Editor Ryan Jones stated: “in-game worlds immediately look sharper, making it more difficult to see those immersion-shattering screen door effects. The odd game, such as Thumper, still sees a bit of pixelation among all the hypnotic visual effects, but the likes of Beat Saber, Robo Recall and Tetris Effect all look outstanding with bright colours and clear detail.”

Given that the Meta Quest 3 costs a hefty £479.99 by comparison, the Quest 2 at this reduced price (and with the Amazon credit thrown in), is a far better shout for those who want to see what VR has to offer without breaking the bank.

You might like…

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has fallen to a mid-range price

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has fallen to a mid-range price

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Quick, the Apple Pencil 2 is massively discounted on Amazon

Quick, the Apple Pencil 2 is massively discounted on Amazon

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The iPhone 14 is now a cheap handset again with this deal

The iPhone 14 is now a cheap handset again with this deal

Nick Rayner 1 day ago
Forget Alexa, this Echo Dot with Clock deal will have you shouting eureka!

Forget Alexa, this Echo Dot with Clock deal will have you shouting eureka!

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Save a fiver on a Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker and keep your gear safe

Save a fiver on a Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker and keep your gear safe

Chris Smith 2 days ago
PC gamers need to see this LG monitor deal

PC gamers need to see this LG monitor deal

Nick Rayner 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words