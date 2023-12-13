Black Friday’s Meta Quest 2 deal is back in time for Christmas

For anyone who missed out on Amazon’s astonishing Black Friday offer for the Meta Quest 2, you’re in luck.

After being one of Black Friday’s standout VR deals, you can now once again get the Meta Quest 2 for £249.99 with £50 Amazon credit thrown in.

It’s worth mentioning that at that price, the Meta Quest 2 is already discounted from its £299 RRP, but having the Amazon credit thrown in for free is too good to miss, especially if you need to buy other products on the site.

Meta Quest 2 with £50 Amazon credit The Meta Quest 2 is now a bargain VR headset as Amazon’s throwing in £50 credit at no extra cost. Amazon

£50 credit included

Just £249.99 View Deal

Even though it’s since been superseded by the Meta Quest 3, the Quest 2 is still being supported by Meta and is well worth picking up, particularly if you’re on a budget.

For starters, the Quest 2 benefits from Meta’s robust library of VR games and experiences, making it the go-to range to invest in if you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible.

Gamers can dive into must-play titles like the terrifying Resident Evil 4 VR, as well as the totally addictive Beat Saber.

If you just want to sit back and enjoy entertainment, you can watch countless hours of VR content in the YouTube app, or enjoy the latest Netflix series in your own cosy log cabin (my personal favourite VR app).

When detailing the Meta Quest 2’s performance in his 5-star review, Deputy Editor Ryan Jones stated: “in-game worlds immediately look sharper, making it more difficult to see those immersion-shattering screen door effects. The odd game, such as Thumper, still sees a bit of pixelation among all the hypnotic visual effects, but the likes of Beat Saber, Robo Recall and Tetris Effect all look outstanding with bright colours and clear detail.”

Given that the Meta Quest 3 costs a hefty £479.99 by comparison, the Quest 2 at this reduced price (and with the Amazon credit thrown in), is a far better shout for those who want to see what VR has to offer without breaking the bank.