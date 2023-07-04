Black Friday’s come early with this Shark vacuum deal

This cordless Shark vacuum cleaner is now heavily discounted on eBay, making this the perfect time to upgrade for your home.

Prime Day is almost upon us but eBay is already offering up an unmissable deal on this cordless Shark vacuum cleaner. It’s worth pointing out that this model is certified refurbished, meaning that even though it’s not strictly new, it is being sold directly from Shark and has been tested by the company itself to ensure that it functions just as intended.

Now that’s out of the way, we can get into this incredible discount. Not only has this vacuum cleaner seen a massive 58% discount, but using the code SHARKJULY25 brings the price all the way down to just £134.25, meaning that you will be saving a whopping £295.74. This extra discount code is only available until the 6th of July, giving you just a few days to take advantage of this deal.

Shark claims this vacuum cleaner can last up to 60 minutes and it even comes with an extra battery pack, giving you more than enough time to clean up your whole home without needing to dock it at a charging station.

It comes with two motorised brush-rolls that work alongside Shark’s DuoClean floorhead, which is now enhanced with PowerFins. This vacuum cleaner works across all floor types thanks to its Hard Floor and Carpet modes, which can be seamlessly switched between using the LED display screen controls. You have the choice between Eco, Deep Clean and Boost suction power modes, perfect for those larger cleaning tasks you may have been putting off.

Any pet owners will also want to know about Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap technology, which actively separates and removes hair from the brush as you’re vacuuming. Not only will you no longer have to worry about long hair clogging up your vacuum, but it will keep your floors looking spotless at all times.

Since the discount code SHARKJULY15 expires in only two days – and nearly 3,000 of these units have already been sold on eBay – you may want to jump on this deal before it’s too late, as we can’t guarantee that we’ll see another offer like this anytime soon.