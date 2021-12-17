Best Boxing Day deals: Our top picks for 2021

We’re getting closer and closer to Christmas day, but that’s not to say that once it’s over you have to stop shopping. We’re here to keep you in the loop on all the greatest deals, so you can snatch up the best offers, no matter the time of year.

After the big day is over, everyone is usually ready to settle down and get ready for a few relaxing days before the next year starts up again. But you can’t forget about those Boxing Day sales, as it’s the perfect time to sneak in any last-minute shopping or snatch up any tech that you missed out on.

We’ll be showing you all the premium deals on Boxing Day, with a focus on everything and anything tech. So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know if you want in on those Boxing Day sales.

What retailers will be running Boxing Day deals?

Whether you have some specific products in mind or just want to peruse the sales, we’ve got you covered. Just take a gander at the list below to see which retailers we think will be running Boxing Day sales.

Feel free to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it when the big deals start rolling in. Plus, we’ve included some more generic sites, so you can find bargains on non-tech related products too.

Gaming Deals – Boxing Day

We recommend keeping an eye on sites like Currys, AO, Amazon and Very for all the latest gaming deals, as we’re expecting some of the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X titles to see a price drop over the Christmas period.

Save £19.99 on Deathloop for PS5 with steel poster included One of the most innovative games of the year is back on sale again, so you can enjoy some time travel shenanigans for a fraction of the price. Save £19.99l, and bag yourself the Deathloop steel poster, all with this amazing deal. Amazon

Includes Deathloop steel poster

Just £40 View Deal

“Deathloop was one of the absolute best games I reviewed in 2021. I loved using supernatural powers to assassinate my targets, while the time loop mechanic allowed me to meddle with events like a corrupted Doctor Who. Deathloop saw some great deals during Black Friday, so I’m confident this will once again see a price drop during the Boxing Day sales.” – Ryan Jones, Computing and Gaming Editor.

Mobile Deals – Boxing Day

We wouldn’t be surprised if some of this year’s releases saw some amazing offers, as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were some of our favourite discounted products over Black Friday.

If you’re on the lookout for a new phone, keep your eyes peeled on sites like Mobiles, O2, Samsung UK, Plusnet Mobile and Fonehouse, as you’re less likely to find any deals from the brands like Apple or Google directly.

Pay nothing upfront with this Pixel 6 Pro deal Currently, you can bag the phone for no upfront cost with a £40 a month plan. This deal gets you unlimited 5G data (plus all the calls and text you want) so you can go all out with downloading and streaming on the go. Mobiles.co.uk

£0 upfront

£40 a month View Deal

“The Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best phones currently available. When I reviewed it I was blown away by how good its camera is. Which is why this offer, which lets you grab one for just £40 per month with unlimited calls and 200GB of data, is such a brilliant bargain.” – Alastair Stevenson, Editor in Chief.

Laptop Deals – Boxing Day

Laptops are a little tricky, as you’ll want to make sure you’re buying the right system for your needs. Luckily, we expect there to be a whole lot of deals on laptops for Boxing Day, especially if you’re looking at sites like Amazon, Currys, Dell and AO, as they were ripe with deals during Black Friday.

Save £400 on the lightweight LG Gram laptop We’re not even at Boxing Day yet, and the brilliant and incredibly light LG Gram 14 has seen a massive price drop of £400, bringing the price down to just £949. Amazon

Save 30% with this deal

Now only £949 View Deal

“It’s hard to predict exactly which laptops will be discounted for Boxing Day, but I recommend keeping an eye on gaming laptops in particular. I’ve frequently seen great gaming portables become available for under £1000, despite having enough power to run all of the latest and greatest games. It’s worth keeping an eye out for Acer, Asus and Lenovo laptops, as they usually see some pretty tasty savings.” – Ryan Jones, Computing and Gaming Editor.

Apple Deals – Boxing Day

Now, as we’ve mentioned, you’re less likely to find deals when going onto the Apple site directly, but other sites will definitely be stocking up on Apple products over the festive season.

We recommend checking in on Amazon, eBay, Currys, AO and Very if you’re on the lookout for a pair of AirPods or a new Apple Watch. You can also take advice from the Mobile and Laptops sections if you’re specifically looking for a new iPhone or Macbook, as we expect there to be deals on all things Apple over Boxing Day.

Save £160 on the amazing Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) If you’re looking to make a statement with your smartwatch, there is no better choice than the PRODUCT(RED) Series 6 Apple Watch, which is now on sale. This festive season, bag yourself a premium wearable for a fraction of the original price. Amazon

Save £160 with this deal

Now just £349 View Deal

TV Deals – Boxing Day

If you’re on the hunt for a new entertainment setup over the Christmas period, we expect a couple of TV’s to see a festive price drop by Boxing Day. You should be keeping an eye out on sites like Amazon, Currys, Sky and AO, so you can snatch up a new OLED TV on the cheap.

While we haven’t found a cracking TV deal just yet, if you’re on the lookout for a way to enjoy the latest blockbusters without sacrificing space, the XGMI Halo Plus projector is on sale right now.

Save £30 on the XGIMI Halo Plus Projector Anyone living in a small flat still want to experience their favourite films on a big screen? Then the XGIMI Halo Plus is the device for you, and you can save £30 on it with this cracking deal. Amazon

Save £30 with this deal

Now £699 View Deal

“Which TVs will be discounted on Boxing Day? Expect to see a similar range of TVs dropping in price as there was during the Black Friday sales. LG’s OLEDs could be reduced, although perhaps not as much as they were on Black Friday, and we’d expect plenty of 65-inch+ TVs to drop in price, as well as some 43-inch models if you’re looking to bag yourself a smaller set. And have a look at Philips’ LED and OLED TVs, which tend to get big drops around December time.” – Kob Monney, TV and Audio Editor.

Home Deals – Boxing Day

With such a range of different products and brands to choose from, we know that there will be some cracking deals this Boxing Day if you’re looking for any home appliances. We recommend perusing sites like Amazon, eBay, AO, Very, Currys and John Lewis, as we expect there will be offers on everything, from smart speakers to smart plugs.

Save a massive 52% on this Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock This awesome Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock is now down to just £19, which is a massive 52% reduction. You get all the usual Google Assistant features, as well as an easy-to-read clock. eBay

Was £39.99, now £18.99 save 52% View Deal

“The Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock is one of the best entry-level smart home products on the market. When we tested it we found it’s an ideal upgrade for any bedroom, offering users a quick and easy means to quiz Google Assistant about their schedule for the day, the weather forecast or control other smart home devices when going to bed or waking up in the morning. With this Boxing Day discount, it’s also incredible value.” – Alastair Stevenson, Editor in Chief.