Hit your fitness resolutions with this cracking Fitbit Versa 3 deal

The Fitbit Versa 3 just took a dip in price, so you can spend 2022 keeping on top of your fitness goals.

The Versa 3 may sit in the middle of the Fitbit smartwatch range, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive, and it’s arguably one of the best choices for anyone looking to improve their fitness routine without breaking the bank on a model like the Fitbit Sense.

So not only is this a great option for any newcomers to the fitness world, it’s also a solid choice for any gym-bunnies that want to keep a closer eye on their own health.

The Versa 3 comes with GPS tracking, so you’re free to leave your phone at home during any early morning hikes. Plus, this smartwatch has offline storage capabilities, which means you can listen to all your favourite tunes without needing an internet connection.

It is worth noting that the Versa 3 only supports Deezer in the UK and Pandora in the US in terms of music, so any Spotify lovers will be out of luck.

In terms of battery life, this smartwatch is pretty impressive, outlasting the newest Apple or Samsung Watch by miles. Our testing showed that the Versa 3 can last six whole days without needing a recharge, so you won’t be running for the power outlet each night.

The smartwatch itself has a 1.58-inch display that packs a 336 x 336 resolution, which provides a clear and bright screen even when you’re in bright sunlight.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is just £159 for Boxing Day

The Fitbit Versa 3 is just £159 for Boxing Day

The Fitbit Versa 3 is already a solid choice for anyone looking for a fitness tracker, but at this price, it’s the perfect purchase to help you keep on track with those New Year resolutions.

  • Currys
  • Save £40 with this deal
  • Now only £159
View Deal

At this price, this is a pretty hard deal to miss, as this 4.5/5 star smartwatch is a great upgrade from a generic fitness tracker and will give you a much better idea of your overall fitness.

If you’re looking for even more great Boxing Day deals, stick around with Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be showing off all our favourite offers this festive season.

