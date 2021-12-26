Just Dance 2022 on the Nintendo Switch just plummeted in price

Thinking of getting more workouts done in 2022? Achieve your New Year’s resolution with this amazing Just Dance 2022 deal on the Switch.

Learn to dance like no one’s watching, as Just Dance 2022 for the Nintendo Switch has just seen a massive price dip, going from its original £49.99 RRP to just £29.99 for Boxing Day.

And since we don’t want anyone to feel left out, you can also snatch up Just Dance 2022 for the same £29.99 discounted price on both the Xbox Series X as well as the PS5, just click the links prior.

Dance your way into the New Year with this incredible Just Dance 2022 deal Any Nintendo Switch owners looking for a fun way to up their cardio workouts in the New Year? We have the perfect deal for you; save £20 on Just Dance 2022 for the Switch this Boxing Day. Amazon

Save £20 with this great deal

Now just £29.99 View Deal

Looking back to the game; Just Dance is a staple title and is something everyone should have up their sleeve when friends come over, as you can take your pick from dozens of new songs, including Don’t Go Yet by Camila Cabello.

Dance it out with your friends and family to see who has the best moves, or test your skills alone and see if you can beat your high score. And for those that want to up their game even more, try out Sweat Mode, which tells you how many calories you’ve burnt while you dance, which is a great way to make exercise fun again in time for all those fitness resolutions.

And since we’re focusing on the Nintendo Switch variation of Just Dance 2022, feel free to play it while docked and connected to a TV, or take it with you so you can Just Dance wherever, and whenever, you please.

Just Dance 2022 is a fantastic game and can be enjoyed by anyone of any age; as long as you’re willing to get down and boogie, there is tonnes of fun to be had here, with the added bonus that you’re inadvertently fitting in a little workout as you play.

Looking for even more deals and offers? Stick around, as Trusted Reviews will be telling you about all the best discounts going on some of our favourite products this Boxing Day.