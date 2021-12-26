The Echo Buds 2 are now under £100 for Boxing Day

Boxing Day is rolling in all the best deals, including £20 off Amazon’s own 2nd generation Echo Buds.

Were you hoping to find a shiny, new pair of earbuds under the Christmas tree yesterday? If so, we’ve got you covered, as the Echo Buds 2 just saw a £20 discount in honour of Boxing Day.

The Echo Buds 2 are compact, with a customisable fit that will keep them from falling out your ears. They also have a water rating of IPX4, so you won’t have any issues if you get caught in some light rain.

The Echo Buds 2nd gen have fallen below £100 If you’ve been on the hunt for an audio upgrade but found nothing under the tree at Christmas, we’ve got you covered, since the Echo Buds 2 have seen their price slashed for Boxing Day. Amazon

Save £20

Now just £89.99 View Deal

These earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) which will help you tune out the rest of the world while you’re jamming to your favourite tracks. This feature is particularly helpful if you’re always using public transport, as it will drown out any chattering commuters.

Since the Echo Buds 2 are an Amazon device, you can connect them with the Alexa app for a more streamlined experience. Just ask Alexa if you want to dip into a new track or find a new audiobook.

Amazon also claims that you will get up to five hours of music playback per charge, which goes up to 15 hours when you include the charging case. Since you can get two hours of music from just 15 minutes of charging, these are a great choice for anyone always on the move.

The Echo Buds 2nd gen have fallen below £100 If you’ve been on the hunt for an audio upgrade but found nothing under the tree at Christmas, we’ve got you covered, since the Echo Buds 2 have seen their price slashed for Boxing Day. Amazon

Save £20

Now just £89.99 View Deal

The Echo Buds 2 is a fantastic choice if you’re considering an audio upgrade, and since they connect to either iOS or Android, no matter the phone model you have, the Echo Buds 2 will always have you covered.

For more great deals this festive season, make sure you check out our Boxing Day deals, as we’re telling you all about the best deals before the New Year rolls in.