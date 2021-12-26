 large image

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale for under £200

Christmas may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean that you need to stop shopping, especially with deals like this available.

This deal brings the amazing Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds down to just under £200, which is a steal when compared to their usual price of £250.

These earbuds earned themselves a five-star review and were even named the best true wireless earbuds to get this Christmas by our very own TV and Audio Editor, if you needed another reason to be excited about this price drop.

These earbuds haven’t seen a price slash like this since the Black Friday sales, so this is an offer worth jumping on now if you’re currently on the hunt for some new premium audio.

Looking at the earbuds, they come with an IPX4 resistance rating, meaning that you’ll be fine during a gym workout or if you get caught in some light rain. Boasting a wonderfully ergonomic fit, you also shouldn’t have any issues keeping these earbuds in your ears.

The audio is where the WF-1000XM4 really shine; offering up a balanced and natural presentation, these earbuds will make your favourite songs sound even better.

Our review claims that these earbuds sound as good, if not better than full-sized headphones, with the verdict reading: “The Sony WF-1000XM4 improve over their predecessor in terms of design and comfort, the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation once again is impressive, and there’s no finer-sounding true wireless on the market. They sound absolutely sublime.”

The WF-1000XM4 are also great at cutting out pesky ambient noise when you’re travelling, making them a great buy for anyone that’s always on a train to work.

We don’t imagine that this deal will make it into the New Year, and take it from us that you won’t find a better pair of true wireless earbuds at this price. You can also check out our other Boxing Day deals by clicking on the link prior if you’re still on the lookout for some of the best offers available before the New Year kicks in.

