The Echo Dot 4th generation speaker is back on sale for Boxing Day

One of the best small speakers out there is now back at its Black Friday price, plummeting back down to £28.99.

Scoring an impressive 4.5/5 stars and earning a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, the Echo Dot 4th generation smart speaker is a must-have at this price.

Plus, we didn’t see the Echo Dot fall this low since the Black Friday sales, and we don’t expect that it will last into the New Year. So if you missed this offer the first time, now’s your chance to swipe up this great smart speaker on the cheap.

The Echo Dot 4th gen is now available for under £30

The Echo Dot 4th gen is now available for under £30

The Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) is now as cheap as it was during Black Friday, making this the perfect time to upgrade your home.

  • Amazon
  • Save £21 for Boxing Day
  • Now just £28.99
View Deal

Whether you’re already an Alexa aficionado or new to the club, there are big benefits to having a smart home ecosystem. Use Alexa to check in with the weather and sync up the Echo Dot with your other supported smart devices, such as lamps or thermostats, to have even better control over your home.

Feel free to use your voice or the dedicated Alexa app, which can also be used to set up Alexa Routines, which group together multiple actions so you don’t have to, such as turning on the lights and reading out the news as your morning alarm goes off.

The Echo Dot’s design will also fit in with any decor, and the interesting spherical design offers up a better soundscape than its predecessors.

In our review, our smart speaker expert and Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, wrote: “This time, the extra height inside the speaker has meant that Amazon can make the speaker forward-facing, projecting sound towards you, rather than firing up. Pushing the audio forwards means that you’re not losing any sound by bouncing it off the wall behind or up into the air. The result is that everything is pushed out towards you.”

Plus, since the Echo Dot 4th generation speaker has seen such a price dip, you could even treat yourself to more than one, which will make it a lot easier to build up your smart home without breaking the bank.

If you’re on the hunt for even more great deals, check out our other Boxing Day offers and discounts, as we’ll be telling you about all the premium products on sale.

