The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet has plummeted for Boxing Day

Amazon has been slashing prices in honour of Black Friday, so you can grab its own tech on the cheap.

Thanks to the Boxing Day sale, Amazon has bought down its Fire 7 Tablet to just £29.99, which is a steal compared to the original £49.99 RRP.

We haven’t seen this tablet drop this low in price since Black Friday, so you might want to act fast before the price goes back up again for the New Year.

The Fire 7 Tablet has dropped to under £30 You can snatch up the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for less than £30 all thanks to Boxing Day, so you can bring in the new year with some new tech. Amazon

Save 40% with this deal

Now just £29.99 View Deal

This 7-inch display is packing 16GB of storage for offline content, and you can even add more via a microSD. There are two cameras, one at the front and one at the back, as well as a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor that will keep everything running smoothly.

And anyone that is already a Prime subscriber, you will be getting content like Amazon Video, Music, Kindle and Audible funnelled directly onto your home screen, making it even easier to access your favourite book or film.

This is the perfect tablet for kicking back and streaming some video content, or knocking out some emails here and there. You can buy more powerful tablets for gaming, however, anyone looking for a simple tablet for them or their kids should look no further, as you really can’t go wrong at these prices.

In our review for the Fire 7 Tablet, we thought that the Prime integration was outstanding and that this felt like a very durable device. The verdict read: “If you’re a Prime subscriber who wants a cheap way to access that goodness, this is a good choice.”

On the lookout for even more Boxing Day deals? We have you covered, just head over to our Boxing Day deals page to find out what you can find on the cheap in preparation for the New Year.