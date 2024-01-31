Beef up your home security with this Eufy Outdoor Camera deal

Looking to upgrade and build on your home security this year? Now’s the perfect time, as you can currently get almost 50% off the top-rated Eufy Outdoor Camera on Amazon.

The Eufy Security OutdoorCam E210 is currently down from £69.99 to just £39.99. Not only will you be saving £30, but all of Eufy Security’s range has no monthly fees or subscriptions to sign up to, which means you won’t need to worry about spending more money beyond the initial purchase.

Take almost 50% off the eufy OutdoorCam E210 Save £30 on the eufy Security OutdoorCam E210 and don’t worry about paying monthly fees or any subscriptions. Amazon

Was £69.99

Now £39.99 View Deal

Boasting 1080p Resolution, the Eufy OutdoorCam offers you high quality video footage of your property. Footage is also boosted by a powerful built-in spotlight that illuminates the surrounding area when relevant motion is detected. The spotlight also ensures footage is captured in full-colour, even in low light conditions.

Connect with the Eufy Security app and receive real-time alerts and notifications regarding any movements around your property. You can also expect fewer false alerts from your camera, thanks to its on-device AI feature which processes data faster and promises fewer external errors.

Thanks to its magnetic mount and 20-foot cable, you can easily install the OutdoorCam anywhere on your property, and move it around when you need to if you want to keep an eye on a different area.

The OutdoorCam also comes with an IP67 rating, meaning it can withstand heavy rain showers, snowfalls and dust storms.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, we’ve reviewed and highly rated multiple other Eufy Security devices, and as the Amazon listing boasts an average 4.4-star rating across over 260 customer reviews, we expect you’ll be happy with this cheap yet efficient device.

If you want to upgrade your home security but don’t want to worry about monthly fees and subscriptions or spending too much money outright on the device, then this Eufy Outdoor Camera deal is the perfect solution.