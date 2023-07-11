Beef up your gaming set-up with this Razer Blade 14 price crash

There has never been a better time to upgrade your gaming rig thanks to this huge discount on the Razer Blade 14 laptop.

If you want to take advantage of all the latest triple-A games on the market, you will need a reliable gaming laptop. Thankfully, the Razer Blade 14 has seen an impressive price drop thanks to Prime Day, bringing the price all the way down from £2199.99 to a much more reasonable £1349.

It’s important to note that to take advantage of this deal, you will need to make sure that you’re already a Prime member. Eligible members can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now.

The Razer Blade 14 comes with an ultra-powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. This combination will provide more than enough power for the latest and greatest games, and the Nvidia graphics card will open the doors to features like ray tracing and DLSS.

Unlike a lot of gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 14 is a thin machine and weighs only 1.78kg. While this is still a lot heftier than some productivity laptops, it will make gaming on the go a lot more doable.

Razer kitted out this laptop with a Quad HD (1440p) display with a blistering 165Hz refresh rate which should ensure that games look and feel smooth to play.

Not only is the Razer Blade 14 an appealing laptop on its own, but with the addition of a 39% discount, this truly is the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup. Just make sure to act fast and don’t miss out on the discount.

