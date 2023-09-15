Bayonetta 3 just plummeted to an absolute bargain price

Titles published by Nintendo don’t often see the bargain treatment, which is why this 20% discount on Bayonetta 3 is definitely worth looking at.

Looking to find your next favourite game but don’t want to break the bank? Simply take a look at this incredible discount on Bayonetta 3. Game has dropped the price from £24.99 to just £19.97, making this the perfect time to return to the hack-and-slash genre.

Bayonetta 3 is the third instalment of the series. This game runs at a breakneck speed, putting the player into combat just minutes into the intro. The titular Bayonetta comes with a multitude of combat options, including Demon Masquerades.

Demon Masquerade comes in multiple forms; Dead End Express is a chainsaw-like weapon that can also be used as a vehicle, with Ignis Araneae Yo-Yo being four sharp-bladed yo-yos that attach to Bayonetta’s hands and feet, giving you the chance to slash through enemies before they’ve had the chance to blink.

Other than Bayonetta, you can also play as Viola and Jeanne. The former comes with the Demon Slave ability, allowing her to take advantage of a ginormous, eery but cute cat Chesire. Chesire can smash through foes and attack enemies from above, making this an essential ability in larger battles.

Nintendo has clearly worked very hard on the graphics of Bayonetta 3. The style of the game is completely remarkable, with every character design being incredibly distinct and lending themselves to the character’s own personality. Every cutscene played like a mini-movie, and the upbeat jazz constantly playing in the background made everything feel a lot more lively.

We gave Bayonetta 3 a shining 4-star review, with our reviewer claiming that it’s a hack-and-slash that almost anyone could get into. Whether you’re a seasoned Bayonetta fan or jumping into the franchise for the first time, make sure you take advantage of this rare 20% discount before it’s gone forever.