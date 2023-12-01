Bag this Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar and subwoofer combo on the cheap

Gaming headsets are great and all, but for true room-filling sound, a soundbar and subwoofer will make a huge difference to your immersion. The Razer Leviathan V2 offers exactly that, and has seen a massive 22% price slash.

The Razer Leviathan V2 includes both a gaming soundbar and subwoofer, and can be yours for just £179.98 over on Amazon. That’s a fantastic value package, and an ideal option for anyone who wants to elevate the audio when gaming on a PC.

Save 21%

£179.98 View Deal

Those who like great bass will find the Razer Leviathan V2 a significant upgrade on a headset. The likes of gunfire and explosions sound more realistic, with enough boom to make your walls shake.

This is the cheapest deal we’ve found for the Razer Leviathan V2 in a long time, with the original retail price coming in at £229.99. According to our price history tracker above, this is the cheapest the Razer Leviathan V2 has been within the last 30 days.

Is the Razer Leviathan V2 worth buying?

A soundbar designed for gamers Pros Great bass

Customisable RGB lighting

Razer Synapse companion app

Full and warm sound during music and gaming Cons Subwoofer too large for a desk

Lack of ports

Bluetooth audio is less reliable

Delivers great audio that can easily fill a room

Sleek design fits snugly under a monitor

Customisable RGB lighting with Razer RGB Chroma

Sturdy build quality despite being mostly plastic

Razer Synapse app allows for audio settings customization

Razer Chroma RGB lighting adds personality to setup

Inclusion of THX Spatial Audio creates immersive gaming experience

Bluetooth 5.2 support for easy connectivity to various devices

We gave the Razer Leviathan a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in 2022. We particularly appreciated the fantastic bass, as well as the software integration that allowed us to tweak RGB lighting and audio settings.

In our verdict we wrote: “The Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar delivers great audio that can easily fill a room. This is a great speaker and it worked well for gaming and music, although the lack of ports is a downgrade when compared to its predecessor.”

If you fancy the idea of equipping your gaming PC with a soundbar and subwoofer combo, then the Razer Leviathan V2 is the best deal you’re likely to find. Make the jump while stock lasts.