Backbone One for Android just got a tasty price cut

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

With the gift-giving season nearly upon us, now is the time to strike and grab the Backbone One mobile controller with a serious tempting discount attached.

Right now at toys retailer Smyths, you can save £30 on a brand-new PlayStation Edition of the Backbone One mobile gaming controller, setting you back only £69.99.

A fantastic mobile phone accessory, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition successfully brings together the look and feel of the DualSense controller with PlayStation Remote Play, allowing you to play your favourite PS5 titles wherever you want.

The Backbone One is absolutely chock-full of features, from the 3.5mm headphone jack (which isn’t a guarantee on most smartphones these days), to the recording button on the front that allows you to instantly grab a clip of your gameplay.

The most important aspect is, of course, the Backbone app, which is what allows you to access not just PlayStation Remote Play, but also Xbox Game Pass – meaning this controller offers a huge number of titles from both of the biggest console rivals. In fact, this controller promises to be compatible with any game that has controller support, including native mobile titles of course.

The build of the Backbone One is also top-notch. Its collapsible design means you can store it pretty much anywhere on the go, and the build quality is great – don’t expect your phone to move out of place during a session. Backbone has also worked hard to minimise latency, so all-round this has the feel of a really premium mobile accessory.

So if you want to give your mobile phone the feel of a premium gaming console, or know someone else who deserves it as a gift, this is the deal for you. A device of this quality for just under £70? What’s not to like.

