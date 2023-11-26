Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora already has a price cut ahead of release

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is only a few weeks away from release, soon allowing gamers to explore the world of Pandora. Despite not being available to buy just yet, eBay has swiped £11.99 off the price.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an open-world action-adventure game, with an original standalone story that’s partially tied to the films.

You take the role of a Na’vi orphan who is fighting against the Resources Development Administration (RDA) who are plundering the planet of its natural resources.

You’ll be able to explore the planet at your leisure, which is ripe with alien species and foliage. You’ll even be able to take to the skies by riding on a banshee, just like in the movies.

Ubisoft says you’ll be able to craft new gear, customise your character and upgrade your weapons/skills, showing that there are some RPG mechanics at play here. You’ll be able to use tribal weapons such as your bow and spear, as well as more advanced weaponry like shotguns and assault rifles.

While this is a single-player game, it also supports 2-player co-op play if you want to play through the campaign with a friend.

