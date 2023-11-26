Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora already has a price cut ahead of release

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is only a few weeks away from release, soon allowing gamers to explore the world of Pandora. Despite not being available to buy just yet, eBay has swiped £11.99 off the price. 

With the price dropping as low as £47.96 on eBay when you use the BUYBETTER20 code at checkout, this is the cheapest deal we’ve seen for the upcoming Avatar game ahead of release. 

Buy Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for just £47.96 ahead of release (use BUYBETTER20 code)

Buy Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for just £47.96 ahead of release (use BUYBETTER20 code)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora hasn’t even launched yet, but eBay has still decided to give it a price cut to take the cost down to a bargain £47.96 with a free SteelBook when you use the code BUYBETTER20 at checkout.

  • eBay
  • Save £11.99
  • Now £47.96
View Deal

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an open-world action-adventure game, with an original standalone story that’s partially tied to the films. 

You take the role of a Na’vi orphan who is fighting against the Resources Development Administration (RDA) who are plundering the planet of its natural resources. 

You’ll be able to explore the planet at your leisure, which is ripe with alien species and foliage. You’ll even be able to take to the skies by riding on a banshee, just like in the movies. 

Ubisoft says you’ll be able to craft new gear, customise your character and upgrade your weapons/skills, showing that there are some RPG mechanics at play here. You’ll be able to use tribal weapons such as your bow and spear, as well as more advanced weaponry like shotguns and assault rifles. 

While this is a single-player game, it also supports 2-player co-op play if you want to play through the campaign with a friend. 

So if you’re planning on playing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on launch day, make sure to take advantage of this deal to save as much money as possible. 

Our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

Upgrade your PC with this RTX 4060 graphics card Black Friday bargain

Upgrade your PC with this RTX 4060 graphics card Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 47 mins ago
Save a glorious 25% with this Lenovo RTX 4060 deal

Save a glorious 25% with this Lenovo RTX 4060 deal

Reece Bithrey 48 mins ago
Logitech’s high performance gaming mouse is 66% off right now

Logitech’s high performance gaming mouse is 66% off right now

Nick Rayner 3 hours ago
This Logitech mouse is ideal for travel and you can bag it for under £35

This Logitech mouse is ideal for travel and you can bag it for under £35

Reece Bithrey 3 hours ago
Grab more than £600 off this high-end Lenovo gaming laptop

Grab more than £600 off this high-end Lenovo gaming laptop

Nick Rayner 4 hours ago
Shark’s Black Friday deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

Shark’s Black Friday deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

Nick Rayner 6 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.