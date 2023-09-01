Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Lenovo IdeaPad laptop just became a bargain choice for gamers

As any PC gamer knows, gaming laptops don’t come cheap which is why this rare Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 deal is well worth a look.

Online retailer Very has thrown a massive £190 discount on the laptop, letting you nab the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for just £649. Given that high-end gaming laptops can set you back well over £1000, this is a bargain rate to nab a solid performer at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

Even at its original price point of £839, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 still had plenty of impressive specs that you wouldn’t typically expect to see at this end of the market. For starters, the 15.6-inch FHD display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate which is perfect for making the most out of fast-paced titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II or Forza Horizon 5.

The laptop is spurred on by a powerful GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, the combination of which should allow you to play most modern titles without issue, even if you do need to tinker around in the settings to find the right balance of graphical fidelity and performance.

There’s also a 512GB SSD within the machine so not only will your games load quickly from the jump, but you’ll also have plenty of storage to keep your most treasured games stored locally without needing to constantly swap them out.

You won’t be left wanting for ports either as there are two USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4.0 port alongside an Ethernet, HDMI and headphone jack. With that amount of versatility available, you’ll be able to plug in all sorts of accessories including external monitors, wired headphones and gaming mice.

As a final plus, the laptop uses a unique quad vent cooling system that dissipates heat through rear and side facing vents whilst drawing in air through the keyboard. This should allow you to keep on gaming for longer without having to worry about overheating.

There’s no telling when the deal is set to expire but at this price, it’s an easy win particularly for any students looking to nab a solid gaming laptop for university that doesn’t cost a fortune.

