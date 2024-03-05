Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

At this price, the iPhone 13 is a steal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This deal will get you an iPhone 13 on a data-rich contract for a knock-down price.

You’ll be getting the iPhone 13 on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with a 100GB monthly data allowance for a price of just £24.99 a month. There’s a small up front fee of £9.

At that cost it’s a total price of £608.76, which is incredibly low for the iPhone 13. Apple itself still sells the iPhone 13 as new, and it costs £599 outright.

Get the iPhone 13 with 100GB of monthly data

This iPhone 13 deal gets you the phone with 100GB of monthly data for about the same as it costs to buy the phone outright.

This means you’re essentially paying less than £9 for a two year 100GB contract. That’s ridiculous value.

Especially when you consider how solid a purchase the iPhone 13 remains. We awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 at the time, and in a more recent revisit of that review we concluded that “The iPhone 13 remains a strong upgrade for those who haven’t switched phones for a number of years, especially when the smaller updates of the iPhone 14 are taken into consideration.”

It benefits from much improved battery life, while its 6.1-inch OLED display is bright and vivid. It also packs an excellent main camera, while the phone’s performance remains strong more than two years on from its release.

That last point reflects both Apple’s peerless custom chips, and the fact that it supports its phones for a number of years after their initial release. Make no mistake, the iPhone 13 is good for at least another three years.

