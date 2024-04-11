Asus’ slick Vivobook 16-inch laptop just hit its lowest price yet

You can pick up this slick Asus Vivobook 16-inch laptop for its lowest price yet over on Amazon.

The retailer is selling the Asus Vivobook 16 (model number M1605YA) for just £299.99. That’s a 12% saving on its median price of £339.99.

Amazon is advertising this as a ‘Limited time deal’, so it won’t around for long.

For this low price you’re getting a full-sized 16-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen R5-5625U 6-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD. It also packs an extremely flexible hinge that can lay completely flat.

Dirac-tuned audio should ensure a punchy media experience, in conjunction with that large 1920 x 1200 display.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model of the Asus Vivobook 16, but we did review a different spec (the Asus Vivobook 16 X1605Z) late last year. We awarded that laptop a solid 3.5-star review, calling it a “solid, if basic” laptop.

Of course, that particular model cost more than double this one after the discount, so we’re talking about a completely different value proposition. However, elements like the “Sturdy, all-plastic chassis” and “Fairly thin and light” design are consistent, while even some of the less impressive parts become a lot more appealing in such an affordable package.

Essentially, if you’re in the market for a full-sized Windows laptop, but you only have £300 to spend, you’ll struggle to do better than this Asus Vivobook 16 deal.