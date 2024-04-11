Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus’ slick Vivobook 16-inch laptop just hit its lowest price yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can pick up this slick Asus Vivobook 16-inch laptop for its lowest price yet over on Amazon.

The retailer is selling the Asus Vivobook 16 (model number M1605YA) for just £299.99. That’s a 12% saving on its median price of £339.99.

Amazon is advertising this as a ‘Limited time deal’, so it won’t around for long.

Save 12% on the Asus Vivobook 16 laptop

Save 12% on the Asus Vivobook 16 laptop

Amazon is selling the Asus Vivobook 16 M1605YA laptop at a 12% discount for a limited time.

  • Amazon
  • Save 12%
  • Now £299.99
View Deal

For this low price you’re getting a full-sized 16-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen R5-5625U 6-Core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD. It also packs an extremely flexible hinge that can lay completely flat.

Dirac-tuned audio should ensure a punchy media experience, in conjunction with that large 1920 x 1200 display.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model of the Asus Vivobook 16, but we did review a different spec (the Asus Vivobook 16 X1605Z) late last year. We awarded that laptop a solid 3.5-star review, calling it a “solid, if basic” laptop.

Of course, that particular model cost more than double this one after the discount, so we’re talking about a completely different value proposition. However, elements like the “Sturdy, all-plastic chassis” and “Fairly thin and light” design are consistent, while even some of the less impressive parts become a lot more appealing in such an affordable package.

Essentially, if you’re in the market for a full-sized Windows laptop, but you only have £300 to spend, you’ll struggle to do better than this Asus Vivobook 16 deal.

You might like…

Moto foldable phone bundle includes free 5-star Bose wireless earbuds

Moto foldable phone bundle includes free 5-star Bose wireless earbuds

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got its first big price cut

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got its first big price cut

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Save $200 on a brand new intelligent Beatbot pool cleaner

Save $200 on a brand new intelligent Beatbot pool cleaner

Nick Rayner 20 hours ago
You should skip the Galaxy S24 when the S23 is this affordable

You should skip the Galaxy S24 when the S23 is this affordable

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
The classic Henry vacuum is now reduced at Currys

The classic Henry vacuum is now reduced at Currys

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
This bargain Poco smartphone just got even cheaper

This bargain Poco smartphone just got even cheaper

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words