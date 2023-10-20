Asus’ slick MacBook alternative is now going cheap

This gorgeous OLED laptop from ASUS is finally available on a discount – for productivity users who want a vibrant screen for working on, this deal is for you.

With plenty of great specs, including an eye-catching screen, fast charging speeds and a very light weight, the ASUS Zenbook 15 OLED. Very has already discounted the laptop but if you use the code VKF4B then you can bring the Asus Zenbook 15 down to jsut £899.10.

ASUS has been working hard on having an expansive range of devices, from Chromebooks to top-end gaming stations, but the Zenbook range offers the best experience for professional use – and with a truly fantastic screen, this is among our favourite laptops for productivity at the moment.

Laptops in this price range can be hit-and-miss when it comes to processing power. However, in our tests we were very impressed by how quick and versatile the CPU really was – AMD did a great job with the Ryzen 7 7735U which is more than enough to provide fluid day-to-day performance. In fact, we found that it could even handle some more demanding creative apps, as well as some lightweight 3D gaming, which isn’t the case for much of this laptop’s competition.

Of course, the real selling point here is the 15.6-inch, 120 Hz, 2880 x 1602 OLED display, which is a real showstopper. It boasts a contrast ratio of infinity-to-one, with perfect black, vibrant punchy colours and incredible saturation. This screen is about as good as it gets with a laptop, so if you want every frame to reach its full potential then this is the laptop for you.

Overall, this is a top laptop for a variety of use cases, be that watching film, producing content or general office use. If you want to nab it for yourself then make sure that you use the code VKF4B to receive the full discount.