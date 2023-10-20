Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus’ slick MacBook alternative is now going cheap

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

This gorgeous OLED laptop from ASUS is finally available on a discount – for productivity users who want a vibrant screen for working on, this deal is for you.

With plenty of great specs, including an eye-catching screen, fast charging speeds and a very light weight, the ASUS Zenbook 15 OLED. Very has already discounted the laptop but if you use the code VKF4B then you can bring the Asus Zenbook 15 down to jsut £899.10.

ASUS has been working hard on having an expansive range of devices, from Chromebooks to top-end gaming stations, but the Zenbook range offers the best experience for professional use – and with a truly fantastic screen, this is among our favourite laptops for productivity at the moment.

One of our favourite OLED laptops just got a huge discount

With a vibrant screen, strong processor and quick charging, this is a fantastic all-round laptop definitely worth the price, even more worth it thanks to this deal.

  • Very
  • Use code VKF4B
  • Now £899.10
View Deal

Laptops in this price range can be hit-and-miss when it comes to processing power. However, in our tests we were very impressed by how quick and versatile the CPU really was – AMD did a great job with the Ryzen 7 7735U which is more than enough to provide fluid day-to-day performance. In fact, we found that it could even handle some more demanding creative apps, as well as some lightweight 3D gaming, which isn’t the case for much of this laptop’s competition. 

Of course, the real selling point here is the 15.6-inch, 120 Hz, 2880 x 1602 OLED display, which is a real showstopper. It boasts a contrast ratio of infinity-to-one, with perfect black, vibrant punchy colours and incredible saturation. This screen is about as good as it gets with a laptop, so if you want every frame to reach its full potential then this is the laptop for you.

Overall, this is a top laptop for a variety of use cases, be that watching film, producing content or general office use. If you want to nab it for yourself then make sure that you use the code VKF4B to receive the full discount.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

