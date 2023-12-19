Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is now even cheaper than it was on Black Friday

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of our absolute favourite gaming laptops, and now it’s seen a huge price slash making it even more affordable than it was on Black Friday.

Amazon has given the gaming laptop a 17% discount, taking the price down to £1199.99. The Asus ROG Zerphyrus G14 already represented fantastic value at its retail price, so its new offering is an absolute bargain.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is now only £1199.99 Save big on the highly-rated Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) on Amazon! Now only £1199.99, experience top-notch gaming and performance on the go. Act fast, as this incredible offer won’t last long! Amazon

Save 17%

Now £1199.99 View Deal

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is highly regarded thanks to its portable design and powerful performance, a fine balance that few laptops can achieve. This model here also has a 1TB SSD to ensure you don’t run out of storage when installing your favourite crop of games.

The graph above tracks the price history of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 in the past 30 days. As you can see, it shows that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is now even more affordable than it was back in the Black Friday sale, making it the perfect time to make the jump.

Is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) worth buying?

A gaming laptop that strikes the perfect balance between performance and portability. Pros Customisable light-up lid

Lightweight and sleek design

Great battery life

Consistently impressive performance Cons Fans can get loud

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) is a fantastic gaming laptop

It features a sleek design and a funky customizable lid

It is powerful enough to play contemporary games

Offers a balance between performance and portability

Weighs only 1.72kg

Comes with a great variety of ports

The customizable light-up lid is a unique feature

Provides great gaming performance and breezes through productivity tasks

The battery life is impressive, lasting over 6 hours during benchmark testing

We gave the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we first reviewed it. We highlighted its sleek design and competent performance as its biggest strengths.

For the review’s verdict, we wrote: “The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) is a fantastic gaming laptop; not only does it feature a sleek design and a funky customisable lid, but it’s more than powerful enough to play contemporary games. While there are more powerful gaming laptops out there, few can beat the Zephyrus G14 for its balance between performance and portability.”

The model on sale here also has a Quad HD screen and 120Hz refresh rate, striking a great balance between visuals and performance at a reasonable price. The combination of the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and Radeon RX 6800S graphics should also ensure you can play all of the latest games without issue.

So if you’re looking for an affordable gaming laptop, which is portable enough to double up as a productivity laptop, then the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is our top recommended option.