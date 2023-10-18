Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus’ limited edition Batman ROG phone has almost £400 off

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Holy smokes! Asus has just swiped a massive £383.99 off the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition, making it an outstanding deal for fans of the caped crusader. 

The ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition is now available for just £666, which is a huge price drop considering it was originally priced at £1049.99.

The phone has a Batman logo on the rear, but it’s the bundled accessories that really pull out the stops to excite fans. The phone comes with a Batman Aero case, a Batarang-shaped ejector pin and a Batman signal that can project the hero’s logo onto a wall. 

The phone itself should excite too, designed specifically for on-the-go gaming. It’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip, and supported by 12GB of RAM.

The large 6.78-inch screen sports an AMOLED panel and lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate too, ensuring games not only perform well on this phone but also look great too. 

A 6000mAh battery has been slapped inside, supporting a 65W HyperCharge which Asus claims allows for a 60% charge in just 19 minutes. 

The phone also features ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 6, allowing you to use the phone like a gaming handheld such as a Nintendo Switch when holding it in a horizontal alignment.

We haven’t reviewed the ROG Phone 6 just yet, but we’ve generally been impressed with the ROG Phone range, with excellent cooling optimising performance and great battery life keeping you playing for as long as possible. 

The one area where the ROG Phone falls short is the camera, so this isn’t the best option if you’re someone who likes to take high-quality snaps with their phone. 

But if you want a gaming phone, with some Batman-themed accessories to go with it, the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition is a belter of bargain with almost £400 lopped off the price.

