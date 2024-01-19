Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus’ high-powered Vivobook Pro laptop is massively discounted

Nick Rayner

This Asus Vivobook, boasting some of the best specs on the market, has seen a dramatic £430 discount, making it one of the top laptops you can find for under £2,000.

From its Nvidia 4070 graphics card to the healthy 1TB of storage, there isn’t much to fault when it comes to this high-grade laptop from Asus. Originally going for £2329.99, it can now be yours for the far better price of £1899.99.

If this Vivobook offers one thing, it’s high-end flexibility. Flexibility to not only run all your day-to-day applications, enjoy watching TV shows and movies on the excellent screen, but also use heavy data-crunching programmes, render detailed, graphics-intensive ideas, and play some of the newest and biggest gaming titles at high frame rates.

With some of the newest and best components you may find, this Asus Vivobook laptop is a great tool for creatives. Now it’s seen a huge discount to make it even more appealing.

A lot of this is thanks to the combination of an Intel Core i7-13650HX chip and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. These very modern, very expensive processing units are able to process huge amounts of data, and also perform lots of calculations simultaneously thanks to the 14 cores in the CPU and 12GB of GDDR6X RAM in the GPU. 

These components will be more than enough to run challenging processes in Photoshop, or boot up Starfield in a resolution that does the 2560×1600, 165hz display justice.

Adding to the impressive setup is 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which is both fast and spacious, and a 1TB SSD which is a very welcome amount of storage for a laptop that can do so much. This should hopefully be enough to store all your creative projects with space to spare.

Make no mistake, this laptop is expensive, so if you don’t need all that power then it isn’t for you, but if you are a creative user who needs the best then it’s a bit of a bargain. Just make sure nab it while the discount lasts.

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

