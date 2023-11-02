Asus Black Friday Deal: OLED laptop plummets in price

Very is offering up an impressive budget laptop deal, bringing an OLED display to under £400. It’s the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED and it’s had a £100 price cut.

Asus offers up plenty of great high-end OLED laptops but more reasonably priced offerings are finally becoming a reality. The Vivobook Go 15 OLED falls into that mould right now, on Very for just £399 right now.

You’re getting a solid 20% saving from the £500 price that it has been recently, and it’s an ever bigger jump down from the £649 cost that it has been earlier in the year.

Get £100 off this budget Asus OLED laptop Very has cut the price of the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED, making it just £399 right now. Very

Save £100

Now £399 View Deal

So, what do you get for your £400? The shining light of this budget laptop is that it has packed in an OLED panel. The display is well-sized at 15.6-inch and offers a 1080p resolution. The OLED technology means contrast is stunning and colours are luxurious. It won’t weigh you down much either, coming in at 1.63kg and just 17.9mm thin.

As you can see from our Asus Vivobook 15 review, we’ve long been fans of many aspects of Asus’ budget machine offerings, but they have recently fallen when it comes to the display. The Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED fixes that problem.

Under the hood, you’ll find an Intel Core i3-N305 chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, which should serve you well for basic productivity and multitasking needs. The Vivobook Go 15 OLED doesn’t shirk on ports either, with a USB-C, two USB-A, an HDMI and a headphone jack included.

Overall, this is a deal that deserves the attention of potential laptop buyers who’ve been concerned about being slapped with a naff screen when spending under £700. Thankfully, this deal, with its 20% saving, brings the Vivobook and its OLED panel to under £400.