Assassin’s Creed Mirage just fell below £28 on Amazon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is on offer over on Amazon, chopping a huge chunk off the price.

The online retailer has chopped 38% off the game’s £44.99 RRP, which means that Assassin’s Creed Mirage can now be bought for £27.95. Bargain.

We’ve featured the PS5 version here, but the exact same saving applies to the Xbox Series X/S version too. Note that Amazon is listing this as a ‘Limited time deal’

Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers a condensed version of the modern Assassin’s formula, with boosted stealth mechanics and an engaging narrative and characters. After some wandering into sprawling open world adventure territory for the series, it’s back firmly in the business of making you feel like a bad-ass assassin. Which is kind of what we want from these games.

We labelled Mirage “A playground for assassinations” in our 3.5-star review, while also praising its “Glorious scenery” and “interesting characters and story beats”.

That “glorious scenery” takes in ancient Baghdad, as well as several smaller towns on the outskirts of the city. You play the part of Basim, a street thief with ambitions of becoming a nimble assassin.

If you enjoyed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can jump straight in with Mirage. It was originally intended to be an expansion of the previous game, but its scope soon expanded to the point where it warranted full game status.

Any worries about it being glorified DLC can be laid to rest with this new price. It’s a steal whichever way to cut it.

