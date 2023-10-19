Argos just slashed the price of the Acer Swift Go laptop

Boasting great value-for-money and excellent travelling credentials, the Acer Swift Go is a great laptop for anyone looking to work on the move and now you can save £170 courtesy of Argos.

Packing plenty of functional power in an incredibly slim chassis, the Acer Swift Go is a great productivity laptop, usually £669, but right now you can grab one at Argos for just £499.

Under 16mm thick and weighing in at an impressive 1.25 kg, this laptop is ideeal for carrying with you on a busy day, be that on the train, from one conference room to another or the daily grind at university. Plus, it is capable of running for up to 14.5 hours on a single charge if you’re careful – which is more than enough to get you through the working day.

A £170 discount on the Acer Swift Go A great laptop for productivity and travel, the Acer Swift Go is now available with a big discount on Argos. Argos

Was £669

Now £499 View Deal

Inside the casing, this Swift Go model is packing a generous 512GB of SSD storage space, which is great for ensuring your files are always on hand and without needing to rely on cloud storage, plus there’s 8GB of DDR4 RAM to ensure every task is handled quickly.

One feature that surprised us in our review was the 1440p front-facing camera, which is of a higher quality than most laptops, especially in this price range. You’ll notice the bump in quality particularly during one on one zoom calls, making you appear more professional. Acer has also added multiple neat software features to improve video calling, such as automatic face centering and in-device background blur if desired.

Overall, this is a laptop built with flexibility and transportability in mind, and Acer has succeeded on those fronts. With plenty of storage and power for day-to-day tasks, this is a great laptop on the go, and with a £170 discount to boot, now is a great time to pick one up.