Argos just beat Amazon’s Spring sale with this PS5 RoboCop deal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is now on but Argos has managed to beat one of the retailer’s key PS5 deals.

RoboCop: Rogue City was one of the surprise hits of last year and Amazon is currently selling the game on PS5 for £31.99 (down from £44.99). However, if you head on over to Argos then you can save even more, getting the same PS5 copy of RoboCop for just £30.99.

Not only is Argos the obvious winner where this deal is concerned, it’s also the cheapest price we’ve seen yet for Rogue City, so if you’ve been tempted to dive in and see what all the fuss is about then now’s the ideal time to buy.

RoboCop: Rogue City price cut

Argos has outdone Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale with this slick discount on RoboCop: Rogue City for PS5.

  • Argos
  • Was £44.99
  • Now £30.99
View Deal

If there’s one steadfast rule in gaming, it’s that games based on movies tend not to be all that great. However, once in a while you do get a rare gem that manages to deliver everything that you’d want from an adapted video game. GoldenEye 007 and 2004’s Spider-Man 2 are but a few examples, and now RoboCop: Rogue City luckily stands among them.

What the game nails, more than anything else, is the feeling of stepping into the metallic shoes of RoboCop himself. As you burst through the doors of a gang hideout, almost nothing can stand in your way as you mow through enemies with RoboCop’s iconic pistol.

Taking place between the second and third films within the franchise, Rogue City has an all original story that features plenty of callbacks that eagle-eyed fans are sure to appreciate. RoboCop actor Peter Weller even returns to lend his iconic voice once more to the main character.

While we’ve yet to review the game ourselves, it’s certainly gone down a storm with customers at Argos, where it sits with a five-star rating. One customer review noted: “bought this two weeks ago, and [it’s] very rare [that] I play a game a second time after completing it, but this game is so good, I had to play it again as soon as I completed it.”

Whether you’re a fan of RoboCop or just on the hunt for something new to play on your PS5, don’t miss this incredible deal courtesy of Argos.

