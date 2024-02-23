Argos is giving away a Nintendo Switch with this OLED TV

If you’re after a solid entertainment bundle on the cheap then look no further than this phenomenal deal that Argos has just dropped.

Right now you can pick up the high-end 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV for just £899 and Argos will throw in a Nintendo Switch OLED at no extra cost, saving you a whopping £309.99.

For any gamers out there who are using the original LCD Switch or an aging LCD TV, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade whilst spending just a fraction of what it would all cost if you went elsewhere.

Starting with the TV, the LG C3 OLED is easily one of the best options out there. In our review for the 65-inch model, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “the LG OLED65C3 is the same attractive package the C2 was in 2022. What tweaks have been made are welcome, but also seem minor and not worth shelling out £3000 if you have the C1 or C2. The C3 is a bigger upgrade if you’re coming from the C9 or earlier.”

LG has a knack for pumping out eye-catching images by making use of OLED technology to deliver deep blacks and next level contrast. Simply put, it’ll add a noticeable boost to any movie night while breathing new life into your favourite shows.

LG’s webOS is also one of the most intuitive TV operating systems out there, with a sleek design and all of the apps and smart home integration one could hope for in a modern TV.

It also has plenty of features that gamers will love, including super fast response times and the ability to run games at 4K 120Hz which, admittedly, is better suited for consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X rather than the Nintendo Switch.

Speaking of the Switch, there’s very little that isn’t known about Nintendo’s highly popular hybrid console but if you’ve yet to pick one up, now is a great time to do so. Which an expansive library under its belt and a successor now unlikely to turn up until 2025, there are countless hours of fun to be had here.

Titles like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are must-buys for when you have friends over, while there are epic single-player journeys to be found in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Metroid Dread.

